Photographer Miles Aldridge to host ‘marathon’ Polaroid sessions at Sotheby’s

Photographer Miles Aldridge is to host a “marathon” of one-on-one Polaroid sessions for Sotheby’s visitors to experience “15 minutes of fame”.

The project, ToiletMiles PaperAldridge: Polaroid Portraits, will take place at the Sotheby’s galleries in New Bond Street, London, across four days in April, with proceeds going to the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Having previously photographed the likes of actresses Viola Davis and Maisie Williams, designer Donatella Versace and singer Sir Elton, the project offers members of the public the chance to take home their own Polaroid portrait after a session with the artist.

Aldridge said: “I have never done anything like this before, recording a slice of British society through this marathon Polaroid photo session, which feels like a wonderful way to celebrate this project with Sotheby’s, as well as my collaboration with Toiletpaper.

“It’s part Technicolor dream and part cinematic set with a touch of the subversive. For four days, anyone can experience 15 minutes of fame under my lights, whether that means striking a pose with a retro telephone or disappearing behind a feather boa.

“Sotheby’s is all about history, legacy and masterpieces, so naturally I thought, why not turn it into my photographic playground? I hope that my takeover inside the hallowed walls of the auction house will allow visitors to not only fully immerse themselves within my world, but become part of my story too, as I invite the public to participate in my biggest and longest running portrait shoot: ToiletMiles PaperAldridge: Polaroid Portraits.”

The photo session will feature a set designed by Aldridge and props including oversized glasses, tea cups and feather boas allowing participants to immerse themselves.

The collaboration coincides with the launch of ToiletMiles PaperAldridge, a special edition issue of the Toiletpaper magazine founded by artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari.

Cattelan said: “We have long admired Miles’s work — his unique vision and the way he transforms reality into a hyper-real, captivating world.

“Collaborating with him was an opportunity to merge our creative worlds and witness what could emerge from the encounter between his vivid colours and our visual language. Every collaboration is an experiment, and working with Miles was a constant source of surprise.”

Ferrari added: “Miles possesses a highly distinctive aesthetic, crafted with cinematic precision, but what fascinates us most is his ability to depict society with a gaze that is as sharp as it is dreamlike.

“What we share is the idea of using imagery as a tool to explore the contemporary world — not with judgment, but with irony — leaving space for the viewer’s own interpretation.”

Sotheby’s and the Lyndsey Ingram gallery will also co-host an exhibition until April 17 displaying Aldridge’s work from the past 20 years.

ToiletMiles PaperAldridge: Polaroid Portraits takes place from April 8 to 11 with sessions held from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm.

Visitors must book a session in advance and will be given an hour with the photographer.