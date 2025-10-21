Tributes paid to former Tory MP Oliver Colvile who has died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to former Conservative MP Oliver Colvile who was “loved on all sides” of the Commons.

Parliament heard Mr Colvile, who served Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport between 2010 and 2017, died on Monday evening.

Shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew led the tributes, describing Mr Colvile as “a true gentleman, whose eccentricities always endeared him to many”.

Mr Andrew said: “I wanted to pay tribute to our former colleague Oliver Colvile, who sadly passed away last night.

“He served for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport between 2010 and 2017.

“He was named by Conservative Home as one of the minority of Conservative MPs not to have voted against the government, something as a previous whip, I thought was exceptional.

“He really was a true gentleman, whose eccentricities always endeared him to many, and I’m sure the whole House’s thoughts are with his family.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “We all remember Oliver Colvile very fondly, who really was a good MP, nice kind of guy to meet. I knew Oliver way before he came in this House. We’re all saddened to hear it.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “On behalf of the Government and this side of the House, can I associate myself fully with the remarks of the shadow secretary of state.

“He was a decent man, wonderful public servant, we will all share in that.

“And I’m sure my honourable friends on this side of the House will absolutely follow his example when it comes to following the whip.”

Conservative former minister Graham Stuart said: “Oliver Colvile was loved on all sides of this House.

“And as we are going to have the 175th anniversary dinner of Lords and Commons cricket, it’s worth remembering one of the most famous wickets ever taken, which was in India on live television watched by 10s of millions when Oliver Colvile bowled and took that wicket, and I’ve never seen a triumph like it.

“He’ll be much missed, and he was always loved and respected when he was in the House.”