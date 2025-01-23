Plymouth police hunt suspect after serious assault in street
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said it was believed to be ‘an isolated incident’
Police are searching for a suspect after a person was seriously assaulted in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the West Hoe area at 8.55pm on Wednesday after a person was found seriously injured in the street.
They were treated at the scene in West Hoe Road by paramedics and taken to the city’s Derriford Hospital.
The force said West Hoe Road was closed and a large police presence remained at the scene as officers search for a male suspect.
The two people are believed to be known to each other.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “We have a large police presence in the area and enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspect.
“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the wider public. We would ask members of the public to please stay away from the West Hoe area of the city while we continue our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by telephone on 101, quoting log number 756 of 22/01/25.