Warning after mystery blue pills linked to three deaths in Devon
Three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found dead at properties in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police say
The deaths of three men in Plymouth are linked and believed to be drug-related, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a property on Welbeck Avenue in the city around 3pm on Saturday after reports of concern for two men.
The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found dead at the scene, the force said.
A third man in his 30s was found dead in a property on North Road East on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The families of the men have been informed and formal identification has not yet been completed.
Detective Inspector Michelle Dunn said: “The deaths are believed to be drugs related and are being treated as linked and unexplained.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are working closely with our partner agencies to do this.
“If anyone has any information which they feel may assist our investigation, please report it to us.”
The force is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 or visiting one of its Public Enquiry Offices, quoting reference 50250144278.
A drug charity in Plymouth sent out a text warning people about the three deaths. They said the deaths are believed to be linked to blue pills that are being sold in the city.
The charity Harbour said the pills are thought to be sold as valium, and warned those who purchased them not to consume them.
Harbour urged people to carry Naloxone – an emergency antidote for overdoses caused by heroin and other opiates or opioids.
The text, seen by DevonLive, read: "Three people have died following taking blue pills thought to be sold as Valium.
"If you have bought blue pills, don't take them.”
It continued: "You may need multiple doses [of Naloxone].
"Make sure that you have enough Naloxone and that those who you spend time with know how to use it.
"You can get Naloxone from Harbour.
"Do not use alone, use with a friend or someone you trust, who will call an ambulance for you."
The Independent has contacted Harbour for comment.