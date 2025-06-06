Playgrounds ‘left to rot’ as children stay indoors instead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cross-party group of MPs are advocating for the protection of playgrounds across England, warning against the risk of them being "left to rot" and children becoming overly reliant on screens.

The MPs are backing plans to ensure local councils maintain play parks effectively. They also propose that housing developers be mandated to include "high quality, accessible, inclusive" play areas in new housing developments.

The amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill is scheduled for consideration in the Commons on Monday.

To date, 49 MPs from Labour, the Green Party, the Liberal Democrats, and independent members have expressed their support for the amendment, which seeks to introduce a "play sufficiency duty" in England.

Similar measures are already in place in Scotland and Wales, requiring councils to regularly evaluate the adequacy of playgrounds and play facilities in their respective areas.

The amendment, introduced by Labour MP Tom Hayes, would also “require new developments to provide high-quality, accessible, inclusive play opportunities which incorporate natural features and are integrated within broader public spaces”, and could see councils withhold planning permission if new estates lead to a net loss of play areas.

Labour MP Tom Hayes has introduced an amendment to a bill that could see playgrounds included within housing developments

Mr Hayes, the MP for Bournemouth East, told the PA news agency: “When playgrounds are left to rot, and we have the power to put things right, what message is that sending to families?

“New Clause 82 is a common-sense, no-cost way to protect the play spaces we have today and ensure developments in the future focus on children.

“England must join Scotland and Wales in providing a play sufficiency duty, and my amendment does just that.”

In January, the Labour MP led a Westminster Hall debate on playgrounds, where he emphasised the importance of play to children’s development and said the Government need to be on the “side of playing children”, as well as the “side of working people” .

The debate was the first of its kind in seven years, he said, and the longest in 17 years, when a national play strategy was introduced by the previous Labour government.

Ministers are being urged to safeguard playgrounds across England in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill

Mr Hayes added: “Children sitting GCSEs this year weren’t even alive the last time a government, a Labour government, produced a national play strategy and funded playgrounds.

“Today children end up indoors, glued to screens because they don’t have safe play spaces. For families on tight budgets, paying for indoor play isn’t an option.

“They’re left with bare patches of tarmac where a climbing frame should be, or rusted swing frames that only remind them of what used to be.

“Children growing up in cramped flats rely on playgrounds. My amendment supports their right to play and provides inclusive play areas for children with special educational needs and disabilities, too.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was contacted for comment.