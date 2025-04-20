Pixar fans scramble to create ‘The Increggibles’ and ‘Eggside Out 2’ for Easter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the Incredibles to Up, there was no shortage of creativity from parents and their children when it came to making egg-tastic projects for school competitions.

Parents across the country have been taking to TikTok to post the egg-centred creations their children have made in the lead up to Easter.

In Birmingham, Megan Ensor’s five-year-old son Caleb Dove recreated characters from Pixar animation The Incredibles including Edna Mode, also known as ‘Eggna Mode’, and Jack-Jack using hard boiled eggs.

He and his mother used paint to mimic the characters’ hair and fine liner pens to draw faces on the eggs.

“I’ve got two sons and both of them are obsessed with The Incredibles, especially Jack-Jack, so we were fiddling around with names and I just thought of one scene in particular, which was when Jack-Jack was fighting with a racoon in Incredibles 2, and I just incorporated that with eggs,” Ms Ensor, who is 25 and works as a cleaner, told the PA news agency.

“We thought of the name the Increggibles, which made my son really excited.”

The project – which also features other elements including a car made from cardboard and houses constructed with card – took roughly a week-and-a-half to create.

“There was a lot of cutting and sticking and my son was having fun with the glue stick and putting it all together,” she said.

“When all the box was done, we decided to move on to the eggs which took hours.

“When we were boiling them, I lost about two because they completely cracked.”

Despite not winning with his entry, Caleb provided some Easter joy to social media users through a video of his creation, which was shared by his mother under the TikTok handle @meganensor and has received hundreds of views.

“I was not expecting that,” Ms Ensor said. “We had a really good laugh with it, it was so much fun.”

In Lancashire, Janeane Kearney, 34, has been busy over the past two weeks working with her two daughters – Isla Slater, 10, and Eva Slater, eight – on their separate entries for their respective classes’ egg competitions.

Isla’s project, which pays homages to Pixar movie Up and features hard boiled egg versions of main characters Russell and Carl Fredricksen and the famous balloon house, won first place.

Eva, however, did not have the same luck as her sister, with her offering – a take on Inside Out 2 called ‘Eggside Out 2’, complete with egg versions of the emotions including sadness and anxiety – missing out on victory.

Speaking through the process for both entries, Ms Kearney, who is a counsellor, told PA: “For the Up house, real eggs was used for the figures and polystyrene eggs used for the balloons.

“We used cardboard boxes and cut them up to make the house from scratch using a picture off Disney to make it as realistic as possible.

“We used hot glue, acrylic paints and wire too and a shoe box for the base.

“For the Inside Out 2 entry, we used hard boiled eggs for the emotions and painted them using acrylic paints, (used a) shoe box for the base, polystyrene eggs for the ‘memories’ and cardboard to make the shoots, the tower and also the control desk.”

Eva was not too disappointed by her defeat as a TikTok her mother posted on her egg-cellent endeavour under the handle @xjaneanex went viral after being viewed by over 130,000 people which she said “helped soften the blow” of losing.

A video on Isla’s entry similarly went viral, racking up over 170,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

“I did not expect the videos to get as many views as they have… it was also lovely to read people’s comments,” Ms Kearney added.

The Kearney family are not novices in the art of egg decorating competitions, having made other prize-winning designs over the years including their unique adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants and the other members of Bikini Bottom, as well as Taylor Swift’s lesser known counterpart, ‘Taegg Swift’.