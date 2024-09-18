DWP warns legacy benefits recipients to take immediate action

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has urged those receiving the Employment Support Allowance (ESA) to take immediate action as it overhauls the benefits system.

Individuals claiming ESA will need to put in an application for Universal Credit, as the DWP phases out the allowance - a benefit for people who are unable to work as a result of sickness or disability.

The DWP will substitute ESA with Universal Credit, but this change will not happen automatically for claimants, who they have urged to apply for the benefit.

ESA recipients who have disabilities and health conditions often also receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP), a benefit for people with long-term health conditions who face extra health related costs.

Migration notices were sent out by the DWP in September, informing ESA recipients of a three-month window in which they need to secure their application for Universal Credit.

If the switch is not made in the allocated time period payments will be halted, Birmingham Live reported.

Six legacy benefits are being retired by the DWP with Universal Credit taking its place, as the DWP attempts a significant simplification of the benefits system. PIP is not changing as part of the DWP plans.

Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Housing Benefit, Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit will also be replaced in the major overhaul to the benefits system.

With the festive period approaching in three months, ESA recipients will need to migrate to Universal Credit promptly if they wish to avoid any disruption during the Christmas season.

The Government has advised recipients of legacy benefits: "Move to Universal Credit if you get a migration notice letter. As one or more of your benefits will be ending soon, you need to move to Universal Credit."

"To continue receiving financial support you must claim Universal Credit by the deadline date given in your letter. This is three months from the date the letter was sent out."