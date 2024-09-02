Pilot dies after plane crashes into Derbyshire industrial estate

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed into an industrial estate in Derbyshire.

Fire crews and police officers were called shortly after 9am to reports that the plane had come down on Sheepbridge Lane in Chesterfield on Sunday morning.

The municipal deport, run by Veolia UK, and the roads surrounding it were sealed off as emergency teams responded to the incident.

Police later confirmed that the pilot had died and was the only person onboard, while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has now been launched.

Data from the website Flightradar shows that the aircraft appeared to have been in the air for less than 10 minutes.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: “A team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and make enquiries.”

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Emergency services were called to land off Sheepbridge Lane, in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield, earlier today (Sunday 1 September).

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

“The pilot was the only person on board and died in the collision. His family has been informed.

“Roads in the immediate area are closed and will remain shut for some time while the investigation continues.”