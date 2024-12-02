Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Undercover footage has revealed “systemic” violence being inflicted on boars at a Norfolk farm linked to those supplying pork and ham to UK supermarkets – including some boasting high-welfare labels.

In harrowing scenes, workers repeatedly hit the animals with pitchforks and metal pipes, the investigation found.

Over 781 hours of secret filming by Animal Justice Project (AJP) showed the boars enduring relentless mistreatment, including being kicked and beaten when they resisted mounting stools used for semen collection.

The footage, shown to Red Tractor by The Independent, prompted the organisation to suspend the farm’s certification, and farm owner Innovis suspended two employees.

open image in gallery A worker wielding a long sharp tool, about to strike a pig on the head ( Animal Justice Project )

It is the first known investigation at a UK boar farm that supplies semen to pigs slaughtered for meat, and some customer farms are organic or under the controversial RSPCA Assured label.

Activists claim the abuse was widespread behind closed doors.

An activist who worked undercover at Innovis’ Burgh Castle facility described harrowing conditions including:

Boars confined to barren concrete pens, smaller than recommended by government codes, with little access to natural light or darkness for rest

Severe injuries and lameness left untreated, including one boar forced to walk on his elbows

Boars were struck more than 300 times, out of worker frustration

open image in gallery A worker caught on camera kicking an animal ( Animal Justice Project )

The footage also shows at least two pigs being hit in the face and another having a gate slammed onto its face.

“It was violence for violence’s sake,” said AJP director Claire Palmer. “This wasn’t stressed workers lashing out occasionally; this was routine, systemic abuse.

“The boars live six years like this, never feeling grass underfoot or sunlight on their backs.”

open image in gallery Workers use their boots to push a pig apparently too ill to move ( Animal Justice Project )

Alice Brough, a former pig vet, now campaigner, said: “The force used in handling these animals, who show no aggression towards workers, is beyond excessive, and employs inappropriate tools as weapons to inflict pain and fear.”

Innovis owns and controls the farm, supplying genetics giant Hermitage with boar semen for pig farms.

open image in gallery A worker hits a pig in the face with a rod ( Animal Justice Project )

Innovis’s chief executive, Dewi Jones, told The Independent two staff were suspended and an official investigation launched. “The video content is shocking and wholly unacceptable. We are appalled,” he said.

Innovis operates to the highest health and welfare standards, he said, adding: “A specialist pig vet makes weekly visits, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency inspects the facilities every six months.”

open image in gallery Some pigs foamed at the mouth ( Animal Justice Project )

He said the claims over general conditions were unfounded but extra cameras had been installed.

A spokesperson for Hermitage unreservedly condemned the behaviour.

“We have conveyed our deep dissatisfaction to senior management at Innovis. We emphasised that such treatment is completely unacceptable and falls far short of what is expected of a commercial supplier,” they said.

open image in gallery Some animals were thought to be lame from mistreatment or neglect ( Animal Justice Project )

They said Hermitage would cut ties with Innovis until assurances had been received.

The company said a decision on the animals’ future would be based on what was best for them.

The British Retail Consortium said breaches of animal welfare were totally unacceptable and would be investigated, with swift action taken to rectify any issues.

open image in gallery A worker slams a gate onto a pig ( Animal Justice Project )

The RSPCA said: “We are concerned about the welfare of animals on stud farms and this is one of many welfare improvements we would like to see across farming,” they added.

AJP says it is seeking prosecutions.