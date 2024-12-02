Pigs beaten with pitchforks at boar farm linked to supermarket bacon suppliers, footage reveals
Exclusive: First investigation of its kind at farm supplying semen to pigs reveals ‘violence for violence’s sake’ against animals
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Undercover footage has revealed “systemic” violence being inflicted on boars at a Norfolk farm linked to those supplying pork and ham to UK supermarkets – including some boasting high-welfare labels.
In harrowing scenes, workers repeatedly hit the animals with pitchforks and metal pipes, the investigation found.
Over 781 hours of secret filming by Animal Justice Project (AJP) showed the boars enduring relentless mistreatment, including being kicked and beaten when they resisted mounting stools used for semen collection.
The footage, shown to Red Tractor by The Independent, prompted the organisation to suspend the farm’s certification, and farm owner Innovis suspended two employees.
It is the first known investigation at a UK boar farm that supplies semen to pigs slaughtered for meat, and some customer farms are organic or under the controversial RSPCA Assured label.
Activists claim the abuse was widespread behind closed doors.
An activist who worked undercover at Innovis’ Burgh Castle facility described harrowing conditions including:
- Boars confined to barren concrete pens, smaller than recommended by government codes, with little access to natural light or darkness for rest
- Severe injuries and lameness left untreated, including one boar forced to walk on his elbows
- Boars were struck more than 300 times, out of worker frustration
The footage also shows at least two pigs being hit in the face and another having a gate slammed onto its face.
“It was violence for violence’s sake,” said AJP director Claire Palmer. “This wasn’t stressed workers lashing out occasionally; this was routine, systemic abuse.
“The boars live six years like this, never feeling grass underfoot or sunlight on their backs.”
Alice Brough, a former pig vet, now campaigner, said: “The force used in handling these animals, who show no aggression towards workers, is beyond excessive, and employs inappropriate tools as weapons to inflict pain and fear.”
Innovis owns and controls the farm, supplying genetics giant Hermitage with boar semen for pig farms.
Innovis’s chief executive, Dewi Jones, told The Independent two staff were suspended and an official investigation launched. “The video content is shocking and wholly unacceptable. We are appalled,” he said.
Innovis operates to the highest health and welfare standards, he said, adding: “A specialist pig vet makes weekly visits, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency inspects the facilities every six months.”
He said the claims over general conditions were unfounded but extra cameras had been installed.
A spokesperson for Hermitage unreservedly condemned the behaviour.
“We have conveyed our deep dissatisfaction to senior management at Innovis. We emphasised that such treatment is completely unacceptable and falls far short of what is expected of a commercial supplier,” they said.
They said Hermitage would cut ties with Innovis until assurances had been received.
The company said a decision on the animals’ future would be based on what was best for them.
The British Retail Consortium said breaches of animal welfare were totally unacceptable and would be investigated, with swift action taken to rectify any issues.
The RSPCA said: “We are concerned about the welfare of animals on stud farms and this is one of many welfare improvements we would like to see across farming,” they added.
AJP says it is seeking prosecutions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments