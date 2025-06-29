Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two injured after car crashes near Piccadilly Circus roundabout

Pictures show a heavily damaged vehicle lying on its roof.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 29 June 2025 06:00 EDT
The scene after a car crashed near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, popularly known as Eros in London’s Piccadilly Circus (Lucy North/PA)
The scene after a car crashed near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, popularly known as Eros in London’s Piccadilly Circus (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Two people have been injured after a car crashed near a roundabout in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 5.30am on Sunday.

Pictures show a heavily damaged vehicle lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, popularly known as Eros.

One person was taken to a major trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.

The area has been cordoned off by police.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in