Parents to be given state guidance on screen time for children amid development fears

Parents are set to receive official guidance on recommended screen time for children under five, amid growing concerns over early development. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson highlighted that around 98 per cent of two-year-olds are already watching screens daily, with educators and parents observing difficulties in children's conversation and concentration.

The first-ever state guidance on this issue will be published in April. Ms Phillipson assured it would be "shaped by parents, not dictated to them." This initiative follows new government research linking higher screen use in under-twos to poorer language development.

The study found a stark difference: children with approximately five hours of daily screen time could say significantly fewer words than those who watched for around 44 minutes. The guidance aims to help families navigate these developmental challenges.

Ms Phillipson, writing in the Sunday Times, said: “Like so many parents, I’ve had evenings where you give in when your little one wants ‘just one more’ episode of their favourite show. But we’re beginning to see the risks when ‘just one more’ starts to add up.”

She acknowledged screens “are not going anywhere, so let’s use them well”, suggesting parents could share a story on a tablet computer or use it for educational games.

The guidance will also help parents come up with alternatives to screen time for their children.

She said: “As adults, how many of us walk around with our face in our phones? Or sit on the train fixated on our tablet? We use them for hours every day, and maybe wish we didn’t, but what about our children?

“Research shows that by age two, almost all children – around 98% – are watching screens such as mobiles, tablets, and TV every day, during a critical period for language development.

“Parents, teachers and nursery workers talk about children arriving at nursery and school and finding it harder to hold conversations, focus, or engage in learning.”

The terms of reference for the national working group, which will be led by children’s commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza and Department for Education scientific adviser Professor Russell Viner, will be published on Monday.

Parents, children and early years practitioners will all be involved in the process.

Ms Phillipson said: “I want this to be shaped with parents, not dictated to them, and we’ll be using our engagement sessions over the next few weeks to understand exactly what they want the guidance to include.

“This is about offering clear, practical advice on how screens fit alongside the everyday activities that matter most in the early years, including talking, playing and reading together.”