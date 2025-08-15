Electric car grant expanded to offer discount on more new models

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The price of five electric cars has been cut as the Government widens a scheme to encourage people to switch.

The decision means 22 cars are eligible for the electric car grant, with prices reduced by up to £1,500.

Models from Volkswagen, Peugeot and Cupra have been added to the list.

It is part of a £650 million investment by ministers to get people to move away from petrol or diesel cars.

The new cars subject to the £1,500 discount are the Cupra Born, Volkswagen ID.3, Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-2008 and Peugeot e-Rifter.

The cost represents a 4% discount on the Cupra. The carmaker’s website is advertising the car for £37,460.

The Volkswagen is being advertised for £30,860, and the Peugeot models range from £20,245 to about £35,000.

The number of electric cars registered in the first quarter of 2025 was 43% higher than the same period last year, according to figures published this week.

DVLA data showed more than 120,000 zero-emissions cars were registered between January and March this year.

Electric cars made up a fifth of registrations, up by 3% compared with the year before.

The Government said it is also investing in electric car charging infrastructure in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions.

However the attempts to move people away from petrol and diesel has been criticised by some who claim electric cars are also damaging to the environment because of the precious metals that need to be mined for batteries.

The announcement comes a week after the Government last broadened the initiative. Earlier in August it added 13 models, including cars produced by Nissan, Renault and Vauxhall.

At the time, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Government was “delivering on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for families to go electric”.

She added: “This is about backing drivers, putting money back into people’s pockets and creating the jobs and growth that will drive Britain forward.”