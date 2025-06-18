Warning issued over pets falling out of windows during UK heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pet owners have been urged to keep balcony doors and windows closed to stop their pets from falling and injuring themselves during the heatwave.

National pet charity Blue Cross said open windows pose a life-threatening risk to cats who are naturally curious.

Every year the charity sees cats who narrowly survive devastating falls from heights often from open windows, as they do not always land on their feet.

In one instance nine-month-old kitten Mia fell from a 10th-floor window.

X-rays revealed multiple pelvic fractures and a severely damaged hind leg that could not be saved, resulting in amputation.

open image in gallery Every year the charity sees cats who narrowly survive devastating falls from heights ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In another incident, three-month-old kitten Apricot fell from a first-floor window and suffered a broken leg.

Fortunately, her fracture was treatable - but not all pets are so lucky.

“If you own a cat, please don’t assume a small gap is safe,” warns Anna Ewers Clark, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross.

“Cats don’t always land on their feet. Falls from windows and balconies can cause horrific injuries — and all too often, they are fatal.

“Every summer we see shattered bones, internal trauma, and heartbreaking losses that could have been avoided.”

She explained that cats are “naturally curious” and if they are not neutered, they have an even stronger urge to roam.

Ms Clark added: “An open window can be an irresistible - and deadly - invitation.”

To keep pets safe, Blue Cross urges owners to keep windows and balcony doors closed when their pets are unsupervised, or to install a pet-safe screen or netting to secure open windows.

The charity also urges owners to get their cats neutered to reduce the urge to wander.

Hot weather can be distressing for cats and dogs. Animals can suffer heatstroke within minutes and need fresh water and a cool space.

Excessive panting, dribbling and collapsing are some signs your pet has heatstroke. The Blue Cross advises pet owners to move their pet to a cooler place and wet their coat immediately if they are suffering with these symptoms.

The charity suggests using misting spray to keep pets cool, brushing them regularly to remove hair and take them to the groomer for a shorter, cooler haircut if needed.