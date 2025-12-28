King greets well-wishers after Sandringham church service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King greeted well-wishers after attending church in Sandringham on Sunday.

Charles, dressed in a brown full-length coat and grey suit, smiled and waved at the small crowd gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate.

He was joined for the service by nephew Peter Phillips, the son of the Princess Royal, and his fiancee Harriet Sperling, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The King’s outing follows his appearance at the same church on Christmas Day, when he was joined by the Queen and other senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

After the Christmas Day service, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and their children chatted to crowds who lined their route back to Sandringham, with many wearing festive Santa hats, tinsel necklaces or reindeer antlers.

Kate chatted to dozens of the well-wishers for almost 20 minutes after most of the royal family had reached the house and was given armfuls of flowers, which were carried by police officers.

Missing from the outing was the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein proved his downfall and saw him stripped of his titles by his brother the King earlier this year.

His daughters spent Christmas with the King and other royals, rather than their father, with Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack Brooksbank joining the walk.

Also among the royals attending church on Christmas Day were the Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall with their daughters, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children.