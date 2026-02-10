Ministers warned not to follow Streeting and publish Mandelson messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said his Government should be “acting together” after ministers were warned not to follow Wes Streeting in publishing their messages with Peter Mandelson amid a police investigation into alleged misconduct in a public office.

In a message to officials, the Cabinet Office is understood to have said members of Government should not share material that could be covered by a Commons motion forcing the release of documents relating to the peer’s appointment as US ambassador.

Scotland Yard warned on Tuesday that it was “vital due process is followed” so as not to jeopardise its probe following accusations the peer passed market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein in the 2000s.

It comes after the Health Secretary shared a transcript of messages, dated from August 2024 to October 2025, between himself and Lord Mandelson as he sought to distance himself from the peer on Monday.

Among the published exchanges were concerns expressed by Mr Streeting that the Government had “no growth strategy” and that he would be “toast” at the next general election.

Asked about those comments, Sir Keir insisted on Tuesday that Chancellor Rachel Reeves was “turning the economy around”.

Speaking at an event in Hertfordshire, he said: “Now we have to nurture that. We have to make sure that this is for real, and it’s felt in people’s pockets.”

The Prime Minister said the release of information must be a “managed process” and that his Government should be “acting together in this”.

He said: “The issue of text messages and all information that’s being gathered as a result of the humble address last week, that needs to be a managed process, both in government and obviously, there’s a police element to it.”

Asked if he had told Mr Streeting off for releasing his own messages unilaterally, Sir Keir said: “I do think that we all need to ensure that we’re all acting together in this, because all the information needs to be pulled together.”

In a statement on Tuesday, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “An investigation into alleged misconduct in public office is under way and it is vital due process is followed so that our criminal investigation and any potential prosecution is not compromised.

“As part of our inquiries, we will review material identified and provided to us by the Cabinet Office to assess whether publication is likely to have a detrimental impact on our investigation or any subsequent prosecution.

“We will work alongside the Cabinet Office to review relevant documents over the weeks ahead. The process to decide which documents should ultimately be published remains a matter for Government and Parliament.

“As we have stated previously, this investigation may be complex but we are focused on a timely and thorough process so that justice is served in this case, or future ones linked to the Epstein files.”

The Health Secretary’s association with Lord Mandelson has been regarded by some in Westminster as a possible hurdle should he seek to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader as he continues to attract speculation about his ambitions.

He told Sky News’ Electoral Dysfunction podcast he had shared the messages after “smear and innuendo” which suggested he had something to hide emerged over the weekend, when a briefing war broke out between his allies and those of Angela Rayner.

Asked whether Mr Streeting had checked with the Prime Minister before publishing them, Sir Keir’s official spokesman told reporters on Tuesday that the Government was “cooperating fully with the Met investigation”.

Pressed on whether the Health Secretary had followed the correct process, he said: “I’m not going to comment on the Health Secretary’s disclosure of those messages, that’s for him.”

Government figures are preparing to hand over reams of material to Parliament’s security watchdog as they face pressure to reveal the extent of what was known about the peer’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein when he was picked for the Washington job last year.

Sir Keir Starmer warned on Friday a “very significant volume of material” – understood to be likely to run into the high tens of thousands – would need to be reviewed.

Following a Commons motion, Downing Street agreed to release all documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment, including messages between ministers and senior officials that have the potential to prove embarrassing for the Government.

Control over which files can be released into the public domain has been ceded to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) after a Labour backlash to No 10’s initial attempt to add possible exemptions to protect international relations.

Committee chairman Lord Beamish said the ISC would not “do anything which would undermine” the police investigation launched after allegations that Lord Mandelson passed on information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.

Sir Keir believes the files will prove the former Labour grandee lied about the depth of his association to the paedophile financier during his vetting for the UK’s top diplomatic posting abroad.

The Prime Minister has apologised for his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson but vowed to stay in No 10 to fulfil “my mandate and my responsibility to my country” after surviving renewed calls for his resignation from members of his party, including Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.