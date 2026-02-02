Starmer faces calls to strip Mandelson of his peerage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to strip Lord Mandelson of his peerage and order a full official investigation into his conduct after further details emerged of his links with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Former ambassador to the US Lord Mandelson resigned his membership of the Labour Party after the authorities in Washington released millions of documents relating to the late Epstein.

In an email exchange from 2009, Lord Mandelson, then the business secretary, appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers’ bonuses.

Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 appeared to show he received payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (£54,735) from the financier and Epstein is also said to have paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband.

The emails released by the US Department of Justice also show Epstein was sent internal discussions from the top of the UK government in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Enough is enough. We need a full Cabinet Office investigation into how Mandelson and his husband took money from the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while he was a Labour minister, and why Mandelson was appointed ambassador in the first place.”

Lord Mandelson has been on a leave of absence from the Lords since he was appointed ambassador to the US.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he should be stripped of his peerage – something that would require a new law.

He suggested Lord Mandelson should retire from the upper chamber while the process of legally removing his peerage was conducted.

Sir Ed said: “It’s time now for the Government to take immediate action by bringing forward legislation to strip Peter Mandelson of his peerage. It is the very least they can do for the victims and survivors of his friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

Legislation has been used before to strip titles, notably members of the nobility who were on the German side in the First World War.

While business secretary, email exchanges from December 2009 suggest Lord Mandelson was lobbying to change a tax on bankers’ bonuses, with encouragement from Epstein.

The emails came at the time the so-called “super tax” was being introduced by then-chancellor Alistair Darling, to clamp down on bank profits being used to pay large bonuses for bankers in the wake of the financial crisis.

An email dated December 15 2009, which appears to be from Epstein, reads: “Any real chance of making the tax only on the cash portion of the bankers bonus.”

The reply, apparently from Lord Mandelson said he was “trying hard to amend”, adding: “Treasury digging in but I am on case.”

Two days later, an email discussion indicates Lord Mandelson encouraged JP Morgan’s boss Jamie Dimon to call Mr Darling and “mildly threaten” him.

In an email to Lord Mandelson, Epstein wrote “should Jamie call Darling one more time” with an apparent reply – with the sender’s email redacted – saying: “Yes and mildly threaten”.

Emails first reported by Tax Policy Associates show internal discussions from the heart of Gordon Brown’s government were passed to Epstein in 2009.

One was an analysis of business lending in August 2009 drawn up by government minister Baroness Vadera.

The sender of the email to Epstein has been redacted, but Lord Mandelson was involved in the discussions.

In an earlier email Lord Mandelson wrote to Epstein in June 2009, describing an “interesting note that’s gone to the PM”, forwarding an assessment of business confidence and potential policy measures.

Labour revealed Lord Mandelson was facing possible disciplinary action before his resignation late on Sunday night.

A party spokesman said: “It is right that Peter Mandelson is no longer a member of the Labour Party. Disciplinary action was under way prior to his resignation.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes destroyed the lives of so many women and girls, and our thoughts remain with his victims.”

Lord Mandelson wrote to the general secretary of the Labour Party to say he was resigning his party membership.

In his letter, he said: “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.

“While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party.”

Lord Mandelson was sacked as the ambassador to Washington last year after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein following Epstein’s guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor.

In his letter, he added that he wanted to “repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now”.