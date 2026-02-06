What was known about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein before he became US ambassador?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the fallout from the Peter Mandelson scandal continues, questions continue to be asked about who in Government knew what about the disgraced peer’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and when.

Sir Keir Starmer’s political opponents are seeking to maintain the pressure on him as they question his judgment in appointing Lord Mandelson as US ambassador in February 2025.

There are also growing calls for the Prime Minister to sack his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, who some blame for the decision.

Sir Keir admitted for the first time on Wednesday that he knew Lord Mandelson had maintained ties with Epstein after his conviction in 2008 when he appointed him to the key diplomatic role.

The Prime Minister said this is why questions were asked about the “nature and extent of that relationship” during the appointment process.

The former peer “lied repeatedly” about contact between the pair, Sir Keir insisted.

The BBC reports that Lord Mandelson’s view is that he answered questions accurately during the vetting process.

There are many reports in the public domain dating back to 2019 which paint a picture of regular interactions between Lord Mandelson and Epstein, both of a business and social nature, following the financier’s conviction.

For example, a Channel 4 Dispatches episode in 2019 claimed Lord Mandelson had discussed economic development issues with Epstein which were relevant to his position as the secretary of the board of trade.

In June 2023, the Financial Times reported Epstein brokered a meeting between Lord Mandelson, then business secretary, and Jes Staley, chief executive of JP Morgan’s investment banking division.

In January 2022, both The Sun and the Daily Mail published photographs claiming to show Lord Mandelson attending Epstein birthday celebrations after he had been charged with sex offences.

The Financial Times in 2023 reported on emails which suggested Lord Mandelson stayed in Epstein’s mansion in 2009, when the financier was in jail.

The UK’s top civil servant, Sir Chris Wormold, confirmed to MPs in October last year that formal due diligence for Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador was largely based on public information, including reports in the media.

The Conservatives have also highlighted what the party calls “red flags” which should have prevented Lord Mandelson being appointed to a key role.

These include him resigning from the cabinet twice due to “issues of dishonesty and impropriety”, as well as reporting in the Guardian of his business interests in China and Russia.

The forthcoming publication of documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment could prove pivotal, with pressure on the Prime Minister set to intensify if they are seen as not entirely in line with his claims.

It is currently not clear when the documents will be released.