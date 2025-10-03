Lord Mandelson to be stripped of Freedom of Hartlepool over Epstein relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Mandelson is to lose the Freedom of Hartlepool, where he was a Labour MP.

Councillors voted unanimously on Thursday evening to remove the honour, following disclosures about his close relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. This follows his sacking as UK ambassador to the US.

The motion to remove the title stated: “The Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool is the highest civic honour the council can bestow.

“It is granted only to individuals who have rendered eminent services and whose conduct reflects the values and integrity of the borough.

“Recent disclosures have confirmed a longstanding and close relationship between Lord Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile, which continued after Epstein’s conviction and until his death in 2019.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson has said he continued his association with Epstein ‘for too long'(PA)

“Such an association is fundamentally incompatible with the values and dignity of this honour.”

The motion stated that failing to remove the freedom would risk damaging the town’s reputation.

Lord Mandelson helped New Labour to power while he was Hartlepool’s MP from 1992 to 2004.

He was sacked from his ambassadorial role after emails emerged in which he told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told Epstein “I think the world of you” the day before the sex offender began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Lord Mandelson has previously said he continued his association with Epstein “for too long”.