Epstein ‘assistant’ met Duke of York and saw private palace quarters, book says

A woman listed as a former assistant of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote of meeting the Duke of York and visiting the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, documents have revealed.

Her words came as part of a 2003 “birthday book” for Epstein, put together by disgraced British socialite and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The unnamed woman said she had also sat on “the Queen of England’s throne”, as well as meeting high-profile celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson and US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The book also includes messages from Epstein’s “friends”, in which Lord Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador to the US, describes the sex offender as “my best pal”.

Epstein’s birthday book has been made public following a legal summons to the paedophile’s estate to hand over a number of documents to the House Oversight Committee in the US.

Also included in the documents is Epstein’s will, a personal address book and a copy of a non-prosecutorial agreement from 2007.

From the 238-page book, titled The First Fifty Years, Lord Mandelson’s birthday message to Epstein reads: “Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call ‘(illegible)’ parachuted into my life.

“You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up.

“And often, no sooner were you getting used to having him around, you would suddenly be alone … again.”

Lord Mandelson’s message then goes on to show him pictured with two unidentified women, whose faces are blocked out in the documents, preceded by the message: “Leaving you with some ‘interesting’ friends to entertain instead.”

His message continued: “Or just some dogs to keep you company (he wasn’t always so keen on them).

“But then he would parachute back in – very occasionally, taking you by surprise in some far off places.

“Or in one of his glorious homes he likes to share with his friends (yum yum).

“But, wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal.”

In response to Lord Mandelson’s letter being published, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC: “I think the ambassador has been clear that he regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein.

“And who can blame him? Who would want to be associated with Epstein given what we know now about the horrific crimes that he perpetrated?”

He added: “I’m sure he will have more to say.

“But I don’t think we should tar everyone as kind of guilty by association.”

Lord Mandelson previously said he regrets ever meeting Epstein, adding: “I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.”

Epstein’s birthday book also includes messages from “assistants”, in which one woman said: “I now live in New York City, have travelled to Paris, London, Milan, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Stockholm, China, Singapore, Brunei, Bangkok, Bali, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Ireland, St Tropez, Florida, St Barts, St Thomas, St John, New Mexico, Moscow, St Petersburg, Aspen…

“I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Vergas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and businessmen.

“I have flown on the Concorde, gone sky-diving, taken a flying lesson, been scuba-diving, para-sailing, attended a Victoria Secret fashion show, seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England’s throne, rode on a race-track with Max Papis, learned countless skills…”

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connection with Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.