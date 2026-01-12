Downing Street plays down prospect of Iranian revolutionary guard ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has played down the prospect of designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.

No 10 condemned the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in Iran but pointed to comments by the former head of MI6 who suggested that a ban would have no “practical effect”.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in the uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule, prompting renewed calls for ministers to proscribe the IRGC.

Asked whether the UK Government would ban the Iranian military branch, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said designation was reserved for domestic terror groups and not foreign state bodies.

“I’ve set out our position separate to Sir Richard Moore’s position, but I think it’s helpful to point back to his words too,” the spokesman said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Richard, who served as the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service from 2020 to 2025, suggested the move would be largely symbolic.

“The danger is that something like that is mostly about us feeling better about ourselves, it’s not actually something that will have an impact on IRGC precisely because you know that that instrument is designed for non-state terror groups, not for parts of the state like the IRGC,” he said.

Speaking to broadcasters earlier on Monday, Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said that proscribing the Iranian military branch would not be “appropriate” under existing domestic legislation but that ministers were committed to supporting the country’s citizens as they faced a government crackdown.

He said the Government had already used sanctions against Iran “to the full extent we can” and that Sir Keir Starmer was working with partners to see how “we can bring international pressure to bear” on the country’s government.

“It is no question and I don’t think anybody would question the fact that this Government cares very deeply about civilians and people in Iran. We will do everything we can, but when we use domestic legislation, we need to make sure that it’s appropriate use of it,” he told Times Radio.

Asked whether Britain would support the US if it decided to strike Iran, Mr Kyle told Sky News: “Well, there’s a lot of ifs in the question itself, so we have to see how this unfolds.

“We need to understand specifically what Donald Trump and America is proposing.”

He said “the people of Iran should get the government they choose and the government of Iran should not, in any way, be cracking down in a murderous way which we’ve seen so far”.

Mr Kyle added: “This is about us supporting people of Iran in their time of need so that the people of Iran can have their voices heard and be the masters of their own destiny.”

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday night that “Iran wants to negotiate” after he threatened action following the crackdown, but did not rule out a response.

“I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” he told reporters after saying Iran had proposed negotiations and that his administration was in talks about a meeting.

Over the weekend, demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street to call for the IRGC to be banned as a terrorist organisation – a call which has support from senior figures in Parliament, including Labour peer Lord Spellar and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Protests in Iran began on December 28 over the ailing economy and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

The internet and telephone lines have been cut off, but footage of events in Tehran and other cities has made it to social media.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the number of confirmed fatalities had risen to at least 544 – 496 protesters and 48 members of security forces.

More than 10,000 people had been detained during the two weeks of protest.