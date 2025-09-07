Kyle to fly from US to China ahead of Trump state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Kyle will seek to pave the way for US President Donald Trump’s state visit with talks on a US-UK technology partnership as he visits Washington this week, before flying directly to China.

The newly appointed Business Secretary will meet White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios and AI adviser Sriram Krishnan in his first major engagement after Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet reshuffle.

His engagement with officials from the world’s two largest economies and long-time rivals is a sign the Government will seek to press ahead with a pragmatic approach to trade as it searches for economic growth.

A trade deal between London and Washington was agreed earlier this year, with the Government saying at the time the agreement opened a path to “a future UK-US technology partnership”, as well as a digital trade deal subject to further negotiation.

Britain is also looking to co-operate with Beijing in some non-sensitive areas as part of efforts to boost the UK’s stuttering economy, though the Government insists it will challenge China where necessary.

Mr Kyle said: “My first visit to Washington as Business Secretary is key to strengthening our special relationship as we face global challenges together and building momentum on our tech partnership and trade deal ahead of the historic state visit.”

It comes after Mr Kyle, the former technology secretary, told business chiefs he wanted to be “relentless” in the pursuit for growth in a video meeting on his first full day in the job.

On a call with more than 100 chief executives, entrepreneurs and trade unions, he said: “This Government’s number one mission is economic growth. We need to crack on and do it.

“We must double down, while being creative and unrelenting in pursuit of our goal.”

Mr Kyle will be in Washington for a day of meetings before flying directly to China. Mr Trump’s state visit will take place on September 17.