Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian police have announced a new reward in the enduring mystery surrounding the disappearance of British backpacker Peter Falconio, whose remains have never been found despite his killer being jailed over two decades ago.

A reward of $500,000 (£238,670) is now being offered for information leading to the discovery of Mr Falconio’s body. Bradley John Murdoch is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of the West Yorkshire man and the assault of his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, on a remote stretch of the Stuart Highway in Australia’s Northern Territory in 2001.

Mr Falconio and Ms Lees, both from Yorkshire, were on a backpacking trip across Australia in a camper van when they were ambushed by Murdoch on the isolated Stuart Highway, a major road traversing the centre of the country. Murdoch was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 28 years.

Despite his conviction, Murdoch has consistently refused to disclose the location of Mr Falconio’s remains, leaving a painful void for his family and friends and perpetuating one of Australia's most enduring unsolved mysteries. The new reward aims to finally bring closure to the case.

open image in gallery Murdoch was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for at least 28 years (PA)

Acting Northern Territory Police commander Mark Grieve said police “still hold out hope” someone may hold “vital information” to aid in the search.

“In what will be the 24th anniversary of (Falconio’s) death this July, being next month, we’re asking for anyone who may believe they have information that can assist to please come forward and contact police,” he told media in Darwin.

”It’s never too late to reach out, and at least start that conversation with police, because you just never know how beneficial that information that you may hold may be.

open image in gallery British backpacker Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees

“We recognise the passage of time that’s transpired, however, it’s never too late to reach out and start that conversation with police.”

Murdoch, 67, was diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019 and was moved to palliative care from Alice Springs Correctional Centre earlier this month, according to local media reports.

Mr Falconio and Ms Lees had been driving near the tiny settlement of Barrow Creek, around 188 miles north of Alice Springs, when Murdoch pulled up beside them claiming to have seen sparks coming from the Kombi van.

He then shot Mr Falconio in the head as he inspected the vehicle, before forcing Ms Lees into his vehicle and binding her wrists with cable ties.

She managed a daring escape, hiding in the outback scrub for hours before flagging down a passing truck.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Murdoch had likely disposed of the backpacker’s body somewhere in the vast, remote expanse of desert between Alice Springs and Broome, covering more than 1,200 miles.

Despite repeated searches, Mr Falconio’s body has never been found. His killer has always maintained his innocence.

open image in gallery British backpacker Peter Falconio’s girlfriend Joanne Lees smiles as she leaves Northern Territory Supreme Court in Darwin (Wesley Johnson/PA)

Ms Lees, who has since returned to the UK, told Australian current affairs programme 60 Minutes in 2017 she still wanted to “bring him home”.

“Pete lost his life on that night, but I lost mine too,” she said at the time.

“I’ll never be fully at peace if Pete’s not found, but I accept that that is a possibility.”

Murdoch lodged several unsuccessful appeals over the years, with Australia’s highest court refusing to hear his case in 2007.

He was not eligible for parole until 2033, but would have remained behind bars under “no body, no parole” laws preventing him from being released if he refused to disclose Mr Falconio’s whereabouts.