Keir Starmer has had ‘500 days of failure’ in office, says SNP

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s first 500 days in office have been “500 days of failure”, the SNP said.

The SNP highlighted issues such as pensioner winter fuel payments, the two-child benefit cap and the proposed “Brit cards”.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Pete Wishart said: “Five hundred days of Starmer has been 500 days of failure.”

He added: “From robbing pensioners of their winter fuel payments or the pledge to cut energy bills by £300, just about every promise the Labour Party made has been broken.

“Vicious infighting has plagued Starmer’s first 500 days and caused utter chaos while the public face an economy in decline and a cost-of-living crisis made worse by the Labour Party – it’s no wonder they’re languishing in fourth in the polls.”

Mr Wishart continued: “I doubt bookies will give you odds on Starmer surviving another 500 days, but when he goes it’ll just be another instalment in the depressing tale of broken Brexit Britain.

“In May, Scots will have the chance to get rid of Starmer, be free of (Reform UK leader Nigel) Farage and have the chance to build a fresh start with independence – that is the prize and after that first 500 days, it’s no wonder more and more Scots are concluding that’s the way to create a wealthier and happier Scotland.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “The SNP wants to pretend the next election is about anything but its own woeful record and decades of failure.

“Labour is proud that we have begun the work of renewal, from ending Tory austerity, delivering a pay rise for 200,000 of the lowest -paid Scottish workers and the largest budget settlement for Scotland in the history of devolution.

“Scotland is benefiting disproportionately from Labour’s record investment but services are still declining under this SNP Government.

“The question as Scots we are asking is where has the money gone?

“After nearly two decades of SNP failure, Scots see right through their spin.

“Thankfully, in just six months’ time Scotland can get rid of its failing SNP Government.”