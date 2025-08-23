Opposing sides chant and shout outside asylum hotel in Perth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demonstrators and counter-protesters have gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Perth, as a wave of demonstrations took place at similar sites around the UK.

A group called Abolish Asylum System held a protest outside the Radisson Blu on Saturday morning.

It was met with a counter-protest organised by Perth Against Racism, with the sides chanting and shouting at each other.

The site, previously known as the Station Hotel, is near Perth’s railway station and the two sides stood across from each other in the car park with a police presence.

The anti-migration protesters held up signs with slogans such as “Perth is full – empty the hotels” and “get them out”.

Their opponents held a banner saying “No to racism, refugees welcome”.

The groups dispersed in the early afternoon.

Stand Up to Racism Scotland said it had achieved “victory” in Perth, with more than 200 gathering to oppose the Abolish Asylum System demonstration.

Perth Against Racism released a statement saying: “The actions today promoted by far-right groups from within and without Scotland are branded as concern about local communities.

“Everyone has a right to be concerned about housing, about healthcare, about schools, about safety in our communities, but why do migrants come into it?

“They do not control the policies and systems that fail our communities. It’s the same old bigotry rebranded as concern about the community.”

Before the protest, political leaders on Perth and Kinross Council issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment as a “council of sanctuary”.

It said: “We defend the right to peaceful protest, but protests targeted at those who in many cases have lost their homes and family members to war does not reflect the compassion, solidarity and fairness our communities are known for.

“That is why we are asking all residents to look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation and treat those seeking refuge in our area the same way they would hope to be treated.”

A number of protests and counter-protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers will take place across the UK on Saturday.

Protests at a hotel in Aberdeen are due to take place later on Saturday.