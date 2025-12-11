Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter to go on show for first time in nearly a decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A letter written by Mary, Queen of Scots just hours before her execution in 1587 will go on display for the first time in nearly a decade when it forms part of an exhibition in Perth next year.

Mary wrote what is believed to be her last letter at 2am on Wednesday February 8, 1587, when she wrote to her brother-in-law Henri III in France to put her affairs in order.

Her execution at Fotheringhay Castle in Northamptonshire was to take place just six hours later.

The letter, which is written in French, is held by the National Library of Scotland and rarely leaves the library’s vaults, primarily for conservation reasons.

It last went on display for a single day at the National Library in 2017, when “queues of people” formed along George IV Bridge in Edinburgh for the chance see it.

The public are now set to have the opportunity to see the famous manuscript once again when it goes on display in Perth Museum next year, as part of an exhibition and programme of events aimed to bring the queen’s story to life.

Alison Stevenson, director of collections, access and research at the National Library of Scotland said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people to see the last letter.

“The last time it was on public display was back in 2017 for one day only, and there were queues of people forming along George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

“We are delighted to partner with Culture Perth and Kinross to bring the letter to Perth Museum, as well as a range of collections and events to AK Bell Library.”

Alongside the exhibition at Perth Museum, other items from the National Library’s collections will go on display in the nearby AK Bell Library.

This companion exhibition, called The Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots, will feature a manuscript of Robert Burns’ poem Lament of Mary, Queen of Scots, On the Approach of Spring, and early manuscripts from Liz Lochhead’s play Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off.

Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and learning at culture Perth and Kinross, described the exhibition as a “homecoming” for the letter given Mary’s links with the region.

“We are so proud to welcome Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter to Perth Museum, the first time this precious piece of history has travelled north of Edinburgh in the modern era,” she said.

“Perth and Kinross is at the heart of Mary’s story, particularly her imprisonment, abdication, and dramatic escape from Lochleven Castle.

“Mary’s poignant last words will be displayed within a wider immersive exhibition, directly above the Stone of Destiny and objects from the reigns of her son and grandson, so we really do view this as a homecoming.

“Mary’s story continues to resonate with people, which is why we are also delighted to be able to share a companion display of original material from Robert Burns and Liz Lochhead at AK Bell Library, two equally iconic Scots who were inspired by the doomed queen.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Her last letter, penned just hours before her execution, is a priceless record from somebody who lived over 400 years ago and we owe an immense debt of gratitude to all those who have preserved it from her hand to the care of our national library.

“Scotland’s history belongs to all of us so I am delighted that it is going on display in Perth, as part of the library’s centenary celebrations.

“Due to its age this letter is rarely on display, so I would strongly encourage people across Scotland and beyond to make the most of this opportunity, before it goes back into storage for safekeeping.”

The item is being loaned by the National Library as part of its Outwith: National Library around Scotland programme to mark the library’s centenary.

The last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots will be on display at Perth Museum from Friday January 23 until Sunday April 26 2026.

The Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots display will be held at AK Bell Library, Perth from Friday January 23 until Saturday April 25 2026.

Access to both exhibitions is free.