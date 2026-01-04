Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King meets child on a tricycle after Sandringham church service

People of all ages gathered by a rope fence to watch the King and Queen walk to and from the Sunday morning service.

The King chatted to people as he left the Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King chatted to members of the public in the cold as he and the Queen attended a church service at Sandringham.

Charles peered down at a young child on a tricycle near St Mary Magdalene Church on his private Norfolk estate.

People of all ages gathered by a rope fence to watch the couple walk to and from the Sunday morning service, while the temperature hovered around 0C.

The King was greeted by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, rector of the Sandringham group of parishes, and they shook hands.

Charles wore a long tweed coat over a suit and tie and Camilla wore a long white coat, brown hat and scarf.

Both wore gloves and the Queen carried a small bouquet of white flowers and a black bag.

