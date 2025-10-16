Flu season has come early, health experts warn as people urged to get jab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being urged to get their flu jab after official data suggested the flu season has started early.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said eligible groups should make sure they get their jab on the NHS, amid signs that flu cases are increasing early, with hospital admissions also starting to rise.

While flu levels are still within the typical range and similar to what was seen in 2022-23 after the Covid pandemic, the data suggests younger adults and school-age children are driving this early flu wave.

Everyone over 65, as well as pregnant women and those in at-risk groups such as people with asthma, heart disease and diabetes, are eligible for a free flu jab on the NHS.

Parents are also being reminded to sign and return consent forms to schools for children to get vaccinated, while parents and carers of 2 to 3-year-olds can also book an appointment.

Cases of flu are up across all the datasets monitored by the UKHSA, particularly in children.

Overall, flu hospital admissions rose from 0.73 per 100,000 people to 1.27 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, the consultation rate in GP practices for flu and flu-like illness rose to 5.4 per 100,000 compared with 4.2 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be serious for babies and older adults, is also starting to rise, the data showed.

Dr Conall Watson, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “This week’s data is showing a rise in positive tests for flu, particularly in children and younger adults, as well an increase in GP and A&E attendances.

“It is relatively early in the autumn to be seeing these increases and we will be monitoring this closely in the coming weeks.

“It’s absolutely crucial that everyone eligible for a flu vaccine books their appointment – it could make all the difference in avoiding severe illness and hospitalisation.

“It will also help avoid them passing on flu to those around them, including grandparents and those with long-term health conditions.

“They can usually have the flu vaccine even if they have a cold, which is very common at this time of the year.”

The UKHSA advises that people with flu or Covid symptoms, including high temperature, cough and feeling tired or achy, should try to minimise contact with other people.