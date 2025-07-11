High temperature warnings issued across island of Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High temperature warnings have been issued by Met Eireann for the weekend, with forecasts of 29C on Friday and 30C in some parts on Saturday.

The forecaster said that Friday will be sunny, dry and warm, with temperatures set to rise above average.

Highs of 25C to 29C are predicted across some parts of the island.

The country is under a status yellow high temperature warning for the days ahead.

A warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary is in place from midday on Friday until early Saturday morning.

A nationwide high temperature warning will be in place from 12pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Met Eireann said that Saturday will be another very warm day.

As the country prepares for the very warm weather, the RNLI has urged families to put safety first.

The RNLI has asked those planning a trip to the coast or inland waterways to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe.

They have urged people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flag, to check the weather forecast and tide times, and to read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

The public has been urged to keep a close eye on family, both on the beach and in the water, and to make sure people do not swim alone.

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI water safety lead, said: “We are expecting people to head to the coast during the hot weather, it is a great way to have fun, relax and cool off in high temperatures.

“Choosing a lifeguarded beach will mean our lifeguards can ensure you enjoy a safe visit. Please head to a lifeguarded beach, swim between flags.

“Remember: where there are no flags, there are no lifeguards.

“If you find yourself in trouble, Float to Live. Knowing this technique and encouraging your family to practice it, could save your life.

“Whether you get into difficulty in the water at the coast or on any of our inland waters, Float to Live: tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally.

“Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to.

“It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing.

“Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.”

Water Safety Ireland urged anyone visiting the beach to enter the water slowly.

It said: “Whether you’re swimming, surfing, or paddleboarding, make safety your top priority.

“Enter the water slowly to avoid cold water shock. Supervise children and hold their hand near water.”

“Never use inflatables in open water.”

Meanwhile, temperatures in Northern Ireland are set to reach around 25C over the weekend.

Data from the Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach 26 degrees and to rise over the coming days.

Overnight temperatures on Friday is expected to be around 15 degrees before another hot day on Saturday when the mercury could reach 30 degrees.

The HSE has said that people most at risk during hot weather include:

– Babies and young children

– People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions, including heart and breathing problems as well as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

– People who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – such as those who work outdoors or the homeless – are also at high risk.

The advice for staying cool indoors is:

– Turn off lights and appliances not in use as they generate heat

– Close windows that face the sun during the day and open them at night when temperatures drop

– Close curtains in rooms that are exposed to the sun, sprinkle water over the skin, or keep a damp cloth on the back of the neck

– Use an electric fan (but only if the temperature is below 35C).

Outdoors, people should:

– Stay in the shade

– Avoid being outside, if possible, between 11am and 3pm – the hottest part of the day

– Wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin

– Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

– Regularly apply a UVA and UVB water-resistant sunscreen to skin that is not covered, using factor 30-plus for adults and 50-plus for children.

People are also advised to drink plenty of fluids. Water or oral rehydration sachets are considered the best option.