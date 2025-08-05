Simon Harris holds talks with Haitian counterpart over Gena Heraty kidnapping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has held talks with his Haitian counterpart about the kidnapping of Irish woman Gena Heraty.

Mr Harris, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, spoke to Haiti’s foreign minister, Harvel Jean-Baptiste by phone and asked that everything is done to ensure the release of Ms Heraty and the other hostages, including a three-year-old child.

Ms Heraty was kidnapped along with seven other people from an orphanage in Haiti.

Ms Heraty is originally from Westport in Co Mayo.

She oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

It is understood Ms Heraty was among seven employees who were taken in the incident as well as the young child.

Speaking after the call, Mr Harris said: “I welcome my engagement with Minister Harvel Jean Baptiste after what has been an extremely traumatic few days for the Heraty family, as well as the families of all those who were kidnapped.

“The minister assured me of his support in our work to ensure the safe release of Gena, and all the hostages, who have gone through the most horrendous of ordeals.

“We have agreed to stay in touch about the case, which remains extremely sensitive.

“My officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are in constant contact with the Heraty family.

“When we have further updates, we will provide them.”

Mr Harris said he had been in contact with Ms Heraty’s family on Monday.

Ms Heraty is a member of Viatores Christi, a lay missionary organisation.

In a statement, the group said Ms Heraty was taken by armed individuals from her home at the NPFS (Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs) compound in Kenscoff on Sunday morning.

“Gena has worked in Haiti for over 30 years, dedicating her life to children and adults with disabilities through her leadership of NPFS’s Special Needs Programme,” it said.

“Her commitment, compassion and steady presence have made a lasting difference to many families in the region.

“Our organisation has supported NPFS’s work for a number of years and has seen first-hand the impact of Gena’s efforts. We are in close contact with our partners on the ground and remain hopeful for her safe return.

“We are thinking of Gena, her family and colleagues, and the adults and children in her care. We ask that her privacy — and that of those closest to her — be respected as efforts continue to clarify the situation.”

Fr John Kenny, administrator of Westport parish in Co Mayo, said the local community was “saddened and shocked” by the kidnapping.

He told RTE Radio 1 that many people attended the weekly Monday mass to pray for her.

Ms Heraty’s sister, Mary, spoke at the mass.

Fr Kenny added: “(The mass) would have generally a small attendance. But yesterday evening, cars were everywhere. People were gathered and quietly prayed and then met with the family afterwards.

“The evening was a nice evening, a quiet evening, so they had the opportunity to meet with her siblings and her extended family and console them and chat to them and reassure them of our prayers and support.

“(Mary) was maybe a little bit nervous to speak, because it really is on tenterhooks that anything said or done or anything that would upset the situation in any way, even at this great distance, on social media and (media) coverage, you would be worried.

“The family are very appreciative of the support and very conscious that people are praying and supporting them as we can.”

He described Ms Heraty as “wonderful, generous and caring”.

“She’s not one for the spotlight or to highlight herself. It’s always the work she does that she draws attention to and the people she works with,” he added.

“Any fundraising events that we support, the local schools, the local communities, are generous to her cause and the cause she works for.

“Reluctantly, as I said, she has to come forward to do that, but it’s never for herself. It’s never for her own benefit. It’s always for the benefit of others.

“That’s just the nature of the person she is, a wonderful, generous, caring, compassionate person, a great human being.”

Ms Heraty survived a vicious assault while she worked at a Haitian orphanage in 2011.

She was punched and hit a number of times with a hammer when men broke into the building.

“We wouldn’t know all the ins and outs of what goes on there, but we are conscious that it’s an area where there’s a lot of unrest, and then all the storms and various terrible natural events that happen too over the years,” Fr Kenny added.

“We’re worried about her physical concerns there, that there will be storm damage and flooding and all kinds of things. But then, yes, the unrest and the unease of the local situation.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.