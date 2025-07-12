Harsher punishments planned for those who intimidate election candidates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who threaten and intimidate candidates and campaigners during elections will face stronger penalties, ministers are to announce.

The new proposals are aimed at making sure no one is put off standing for office, after a rise in threats against candidates at the 2024 general election.

They will be set out next week in a strategy paper aimed at safeguarding the UK’s election system.

Ministers are keen to stress that they want to ensure freedom of expression is protected, while also cracking down on threatening behaviour against those competing for votes.

Communities minister Rushanara Ali said: “We want to ensure our democracy is resilient and thriving, that people are able to engage and participate in our democracy, free from the fear of harassment and intimidation.

“Harassment and intimidation is completely unacceptable and having a chilling effect on our democracy.”

Courts will be given powers to impose tougher punishments on people who target candidates, campaigners, elected politicians, and electoral staff with threatening or hostile behaviour.

The punishments could apply to both real life incidents as well as those online, the Government suggested.

Some 55% of candidates at the 2024 general election experienced some form of abuse, according to research by the Electoral Commission.

Activities included slashing candidates’ vehicle tyres and targeting their families.

Ministers have sought to step up work to protect elections from interference, and those involved in them from threats, via the Defending Democracy Taskforce.

In the Commons, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is meanwhile hosting the Speakers’ Conference, examining the growing threats faced by MPs.

The conference has warned this is having a stifling impact on democratic debate, and is dissuading people from standing in parliamentary elections.