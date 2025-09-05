People who show support for Palestine Action ‘will be arrested’, say Met Police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police have warned that more than 1,000 people expected to show support for banned terror group Palestine Action at a protest on Saturday “will be arrested” and that the force has the resources to do so.

Campaign group Defend Our Juries (DOJ) called on the head of the force Sir Mark Rowley to tell his officers not to arrest protesters at the upcoming rally against the ban on Palestine Action.

But as hundreds of people plan to risk being apprehended when they take part in the demonstration in London’s Parliament Square – with more than 1,000 set to sit silently, holding signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” – Scotland Yard said people showing support for the group “know their actions are unlawful”.

Outlining the force’s policing plans in the capital this weekend, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “Also on Saturday afternoon, a protest is due to take place in Parliament Square.

“Palestine Action is a group that has been proscribed by the UK Government. It is a criminal offence to be a member of it or to express support for it.

“Those participating in this protest and in previous such protests do so knowing that their actions are unlawful.

“I can be unequivocal, if you show support for Palestine Action – an offence under the Terrorism Act – you will be arrested.

“We have the officer numbers, custody capacity and all other resources to process as many people as is required.

“As we have shown in recent weeks, those arrested will be investigated and are very likely to be prosecuted.

“We have the plans and resources in place to deal with any eventuality. Attempts to overwhelm policing and the wider criminal justice system will not be successful.”

The DOJ said on Friday that it had sent a letter to Sir Mark ahead of the protest in Westminster.

It said police forces in Edinburgh, Totnes, Derry and Kendall had all decided not to arrest sign-holders.

The letter said: “You do not need to endlessly repeat the embarrassing charade of arresting people who are acting peacefully and lawfully in front of the world’s press, bringing policing into disrepute.

“As the hundreds start to become thousands, maybe it’s time to put a cap on your losses and give your hard-working and overstretched men and women some well-deserved rest?

“No more violations of international law, no more officers wondering how long they can tolerate serving in a force that compels them to carry away elderly, frail vicars into police vans and police cells.

“No more officers, facing burnout, feeling ‘ashamed and sick’ for arresting people with disabilities for terrorism.”

It comes after six people who are alleged to be members of the DOJ, or working closely with it, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to deny terror offences after they were accused of attempting to organise mass gatherings with the aim of rendering the ban on Palestine Action unenforceable.

The charges related to plans for meetings in London, Cardiff and Manchester which were allegedly organised over Zoom in July, August and this month.

Palestine Action was banned as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The Home Office is set to appeal against the High Court ruling allowing Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori to proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban.

Ms Ammori took legal action against the department over Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, which made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, head of operations for Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command, said: “My message to people ahead of this weekend is that if you are thinking of coming out to deliberately show support for Palestine Action then I would urge you to think again.

“I also want to address the false narrative that the proscription of Palestine Action means that it is stopping people from coming out and showing support to Palestine more widely.

“That is absolutely not the case, and there are other legitimate ways to carry out protest activity, which do not involve breaking counter-terrorism laws.”