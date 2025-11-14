People warned of flood risk as Storm Claudia sweeps over Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have been warned of possible flooding overnight as Storm Claudia sweeps across the island of Ireland.

A status orange rain warning is in place for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow until 8am on Saturday, and a status yellow rain warning is in place in 10 other counties mostly along the east and south coasts.

These counties are Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth and Meath.

Weather forecaster Met Eireann said “significant” flooding and hazardous travelling conditions were possible.

On Friday it was windy nationwide with widespread rain across Munster and Leinster.

It was much drier across Ulster and Connacht, but a yellow-level rain warning was in place from midnight until noon on Saturday for counties Armagh and Down.

Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management, said local authorities had been preparing since Thursday for heavy rainfall.

He said flooding over the next 24 hours was the main concern, and that fallen leaves clogging drains was a “complicating factor”.

He said the storm arriving from the south rather than the west would bring “the rainfall into slightly different catchments than it might normally hit”.

Stena Line said in a statement that because of adverse weather, the Stena Adventurer will be delayed in her usual arrival time at Holyhead and other ferry services have been cancelled.

“As soon as it is safe to do so we will berth at Holyhead Port,” the statement said.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, Stena Line has had to cancel a number of services this evening on our Dublin to Holyhead route.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and sailings will re-commence when it is safe to do so. Customers are advised to check our latest sailing updates on stenaline.co.uk for up-to-date information.

“Impacted customers have been contacted and can amend their booking online or can contact the Stena Line Customer Care team on +44 3447 707070 (09.00 – 22.00) to discuss their travel options.”