Infected Blood Inquiry to hold more hearings

The Infected Blood Inquiry is to hold more hearings amid ongoing concerns surrounding compensation for victims.

Officials announced that the hearings, to be held on May 7 and 8, will examine the “timeliness and adequacy of the Government’s response to compensation”.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds will give evidence along with senior officials from the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA).

Groups representing people infected and affected by the scandal will also give evidence.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Some 3,000 people died as a result, and survivors are living with life-long health implications.

The Infected Blood Inquiry published its final report on the scandal in May last year, and a compensation scheme was announced a day later.

In her October Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves allocated £11.8 billion to compensate victims, administered by the IBCA.

But campaigners and victims have since contacted the inquiry with concerns about the way compensation is being implemented and how long it is taking.

In March, inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the victims and families of those affected by the scandal have been left feeling distressed and powerless by the Government’s approach to compensation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sir Brian said: “The decision to hold hearings has not been taken lightly – it reflects the gravity of the concerns expressed consistently, and repeatedly, to the inquiry.

“These merit exploration in public. People infected and affected do not have time on their side.

“Our goal is to be constructive and to identify what actions can be taken by the Government and Infected Blood Compensation Authority to address the concerns, and help them gain the trust of those who have had to wait many decades for recognition and compensation.”

Sir Brian said he intends to publish a further report looking at the timeliness and adequacy of the Government’s response.

According to figures released by the IBCA, as of March 14:

– 255 people have been asked to begin their compensation claim;– 214 people have started the claim process;– 63 offers of compensation have been made, totalling more than £73 million;– 40 people have accepted their offers;– 18 have received compensation.

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “This powerful and unique intervention reflects the contaminated blood community’s widespread anger, confusion and despair that the Government is failing to deliver on its promises.

“The Government’s infected blood compensation scheme lacks trust and credibility because it has been devised behind closed doors without working with those at the heart of this scandal. People are starting to lose faith that they will ever receive a fair settlement.

“We hope the Infected Blood Inquiry’s renewed scrutiny will persuade the Government that it needs to listen and act on the concerns of the community.

“Far too many people have died without receiving recognition of their loss and suffering. The Government must take responsibility for this and act quickly to get the compensation process back on track.”

Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors which represents a number of those affected by the scandal, said: “We agree that there is an urgent need to bring some transparency to the implementation of the compensation scheme which has, to date, been a very opaque process.

“There has been no meaningful participation by our clients in the development of the scheme and, so far, it seems to be slow in accepting applications and difficult to navigate for those who are invited.

“Indeed, the process so far is causing significant distress and anxiety to many of the victims and their families.”

David Foley, interim chief executive of the IBCA, said: “The Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) is absolutely committed to working with the infected blood community to build and deliver the best possible compensation service.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to update the inquiry on the progress we are making to pay each and every eligible person the compensation they are due in recognition of the decades of harm that has been done.

“Our regular engagement with the community also helps us to hear, understand and respond to concerns. We’ll continue to do this through regular community sessions, visits, webinars, and engagement across all our channels.

“We are continuing to make offers and compensation payments and publish updated figures every month on our website.”

A Government spokesman said: “The victims of this scandal have suffered unspeakably.

“We remain fully committed to co-operating with the inquiry, are acting on its recommendations, and are grateful for its comprehensive work to date.

“So far we have set aside £11.8 billion to compensate victims of infected blood, made compensation offers of over £73 million and paid £1 billion in interim payments.”