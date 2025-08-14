Migrants attempting to enter UK in refrigerated trailers are ‘constant threat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Migrants trying to enter the UK by hiding in refrigerated trailers present a “constant threat” to food safety, according to a report.

The study, published by logistics company Oakland International, stated that 4,415 instances of a truck or van being found with stowaways seeking to reach the UK were recorded between 2016 and 2023.

An average of nearly 100 people per month were detected infiltrating trucks entering the UK between January and September last year.

People hiding in trailers cause delays, increased costs, potential damage to goods and disposal of produce, researchers found.

Companies transporting food, household goods and healthcare items dispose of an average of 56% of stock on an infiltrated lorry.

The value of lost stock can be up to tens of thousands of pounds, research found.

This can result in revenue loss several times higher.

The report, produced with research company Analytiqa, stated: “The use of refrigerated trailers to gain illegal access for stowaways remains a constant threat to food safety and contributes to considerable unnecessary waste and risk within the food supply chain.”

Oakland International co-founder Dean Attwell said: “The rise in clandestine infiltration is not just a statistic, it’s a ticking time bomb for food safety, driver security and public health.

“Every compromised load puts the public at risk and costs the industry millions per year.

“We need urgent, co-ordinated action across the supply chain to implement robust security protocols, improve traceability and ensure accountability at every stage.”

In cases where a vehicle is found carrying a hidden entrant, the Government can issue the transport company with fines of up to £10,000 per stowaway.

Road Haulage Association senior public affairs lead Ashton Cull said failings within Border Force and the Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme mean “all the responsibility and liability is being unfairly shifted onto drivers and businesses who have taken all possible steps to secure their vehicles”.

He added: “We repeat our call for further and urgent investment in training and technology at our borders to help keep loads secure.

“We want to see a fair system in place that protects drivers, goods and businesses as well as our borders.

“We look forward to seeing greater urgency on this issue.”

The Home Office was approached for a comment.