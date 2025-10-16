Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff at a museum in Scotland have described the “magical” moment their conservation work uncovered a silver colour on the surface of a Bronze Age treasure hoard.

The 500 “unusual” bronze and organic objects were uncovered by a metal detectorist in 2020, named the Peebles Hoard due to its discovery in the Scottish Borders town.

Dating to 1,000BC-800BC, the hoard includes two “rattle pendants”, a sword inside a wooden scabbard, and bronze buttons looped on to cords.

Having lain undisturbed for 3,000 years, conservation work has revealed rare, silver-coloured objects from an era when silver was unknown, with analysis showing the colour is the result of high levels of tin on the surface.

This is thought to have been the product of a “deliberate enrichment technique” by highly-skilled craftspeople.

open image in gallery The objects had lain buried for 3,000 years ( National Museums Scotland/PA Wir )

The hoard was acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) last year and has been described as being “without archaeological parallel anywhere in the world”.

Having been discovered, it was extracted from the ground in a single block and excavated in laboratory conditions at the NMS Collection Centre in Edinburgh.

While the function of many of the objects is still unknown, it is thought that some may have adorned a horse or a wooden vehicle.

It is likely that the silver-appearing tin objects would likely have indicated high status and wealth.

Peebles Hoard conservator Bethan Bryan said the moment the silver colour emerged from the dirt was like the revelation of a 3,000-year-old secret.

“Working on the conservation of the Peebles Hoard is a rare privilege and definitely a career highpoint,” she said.

open image in gallery They were discovered by a metal detectorist in 2020 ( Crown Copyright/PA Wire )

“As well as removing dirt and corrosion, it is essential that we preserve as much precious organic material as possible for future research.

“Getting to this point has been a challenging and incredibly time-intensive process, but the moment the silvery surface began to emerge was magical, a secret revealed after 3,000 years.”

It is estimated that the conservation project will take three years to complete.

Dr Matthew Knight, senior curator of prehistory at NMS, said the objects’ silver colour was unlike anything he had seen before.

“The Peebles Hoard is truly a one-of-a-kind discovery, and I have never seen anything like the stunning, silver-coloured finish of these Bronze Age objects,” he said.

“They almost glow. Thanks to the generous support of our donors we are making significant progress.

“However, there is more to be done to prevent further deterioration of these fragile objects and continue our research to uncover more of the Hoard’s secrets.”