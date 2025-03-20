Pedestrian killed after being hit by a police car in Birmingham
Police officers say they were responding to a report of a man carrying knives at the time of the collision
A man has died following a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian.
Birmingham Police said it happened on Yardley Road, next to the junction with Florence Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday.
The force said the police vehicle was responding to a 999 call relating to a report of a man carrying knives on Warwick Road in Acocks Green at the time of the collision.
The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.
The family of the man who died is being supported, and Birmingham police said it is liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of 19 March.
Police added other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.
