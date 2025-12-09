Pedestrian crossings are too slow for elderly people, research warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The time it takes to cross a road when the green man is showing is often too short an interval for the elderly or those with mobility issues to use them safely, new research has said.

The research, conducted by the Universities of Bath, Birmingham and Exeter, analysed the walking speeds of 1,110 adults aged 65 and over from two major UK trials.

They found that the average walking speed was 0.77 m/s, well below the 1.2 m/s assumed by most pedestrian crossing designs. This means the average participant would take 6.5 seconds to cross a 5-metre road – over two seconds more than the green crossing signal typically allows.

Additionally, just 1.5 per cent of older adults with mobility limitations walk fast enough at their comfortable speed to cross the road within the time normally allowed by pedestrian signals.

open image in gallery The average person takes 6.5 seconds to cross a 5-metre road – over two seconds more than the green crossing signal typically allows ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The study also revealed that older age, lower strength and balance were associated with slower walking speeds. Over half of participants would need to increase their comfortable walking speed by 50 per cent or more to cross an average road safely.

The researchers argue that even small changes, such as extending green signal times by a few seconds, could make a big difference. They propose adjusting crossing times to reflect a more realistic walking speed of 0.7 m/s, which would allow more people to cross safely and confidently.

They are calling for the integration of mobility support by creating age-friendly outdoor spaces such as safe walkways, benches, and extended crossing times to ensure older adults can move confidently and remain active in their communities.

open image in gallery Just 1.5 per cent of older adults with mobility limitations walk fast enough at their comfortable speed to cross the road within the time normally allowed by pedestrian signals ( Getty Images )

The study was led by Dr Max Western, a senior lecturer in Bath's Department for Health. He said: “Current crossing times might be unrealistic for many older people who face challenges with their mobility. This isn’t just a safety issue – it’s potentially a barrier to independence, physical activity, and social connection, all of which often decline in later life.”

Professor Afroditi Stathi from the University of Birmingham, who leads the two UK research trials underpinning the findings, said: “Older adults often face challenges staying active and connected, especially when mobility is reduced. Designing outdoor spaces that work for everyone – such as allowing enough time to cross the road – can boost confidence, support independence, and help them remain engaged in their communities - all key to a better quality of life.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Local authorities set crossing timings, and our guidance already allows for slower walking speeds to help everyone cross safely.

“We encourage local authorities to make the most of technology like pedestrian countdown signals and on-crossing detectors, which can automatically extend crossing times when needed.”