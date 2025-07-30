Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers fear there could be a shortage of British peas in supermarkets after the UK suffered its driest spring in more than a century.

Long spells of sunshine in recent months, including three heatwaves, as well as record-breaking dry weather has prompted the earliest harvest of peas in Britain in 14 years.

The National Farmers Union says the weather has caused vining pea growers across Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and East Yorkshire to suffer up to a 30 per cent drop in the number of peas picked and processed this year.

Henry Moreton, a regional NFU chair in Lincolnshire, told the BBC: “The east coast is your primary vining pea land. It's all good, well drained land that peas like to grow on. But it's not looking good at the moment. I've never known the viners go out so early.

“The British peas will be in short supply this year but, unless the rain does something really amazing or unless there's a really good end to the season, we are going to look at shortages.”

One pea grower in Louth said they started their harvest this year in early June, a fortnight or so before the usual start of the season.

The crops are said to be so stressed by the dry weather that the number of peas in a pod has dropped by more than half in some cases.

The drought has meant that the peas are maturing at a faster rate than the growers are able to harvest. This means some of the produce has shrivelled up and died by the time the growers go to pick it.

The remainder of the produce is proving to be very sweet, according to a Birds Eye quality manager, Michelle Lawrie.

The Met Office says England suffered its driest spring in more than a century this year followed by the warmest June ever recorded.