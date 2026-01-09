Councils to be given new powers to fine drivers parking on pavements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councils will soon gain stronger powers to crack down on drivers who park on pavements and cause disruption in their local areas.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that “new and improved legal powers” will enable local authorities to restrict pavement parking across much wider areas than before.

Under previous rules, authorities had to apply for pavement parking restrictions often on a street-by-street basis, in a process often criticised for being slow.

However, councils will still be able to decide where enforcement is most appropriate, allowing them to “retain flexibility where they deem pavement parking may still be acceptable”.

open image in gallery Councils will soon gain stronger powers to crack down on drivers who park on pavements ( Getty/iStock )

The transport department said in a policy document that it will give councils new powers to issue fines to those who cause “unnecessary obstruction” by parking on the pavement.

What is deemed “unnecessary” will be at the discretion of council enforcement officers, it added, not specifying how this should be defined.

New legal powers will be delivered "in due course" and would not require “additional traffic signage”, according to the document.

The DfT said wider legislation for a new set of national rules to apply locally is currently being looked at by officials. It follows government proposals to make sweeping changes to Britain’s road laws in the next decade.

Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Clear pavements are essential for people to move around safely and independently, whether that’s a parent with a pushchair, someone using a wheelchair, or a blind or partially sighted person.

open image in gallery DfT said it will give councils new powers to tackle those who cause ‘unnecessary obstruction’ by parking on the pavement ( Alamy/PA )

“That’s why we’re giving local authorities the power to crack down on problem pavement parking, allowing more people to travel easily and safely and get to where they need to go.”

The DfT will “set out guidance” on how local authorities will be able to use these powers in a “proportionate and locally appropriate way” later in the year.

Andrew Lennox, Guide Dogs’ chief executive, said: “After years of campaigning, we welcome the announcement to give councils greater powers to tackle problem pavement parking.

“Cars blocking pavements are a nuisance for everyone, but especially dangerous for people with sight loss, who can be forced into the road with traffic they can’t see. Pavement parking is also a barrier that shuts people out of everyday life.

“When pavements are blocked, people with sight loss lose confidence, independence and the freedom to travel safely. This stops people accessing work, education and social opportunities.”