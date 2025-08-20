Paul Weller sues accountants ‘after being dropped over Israel Gaza comments’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Musician Paul Weller is pursuing legal action against his former accountants, Harris and Trotter, after the firm reportedly ended their professional relationship spanning over three decades.

The acclaimed former frontman of The Jam has filed a discrimination claim, according to a legal letter. This follows public statements made by Weller alleging Israel was committing genocide in Gaza

In a pre-action letter seen by the PA news agency, lawyers for Weller say the singer-songwriter was told in March that the accountants and tax advisers would no longer work with the 67-year-old or his companies.

According to the letter, a WhatsApp message from a partner at the firm included: “It’s well known what your political views are in relation to Israel, the Palestinians and Gaza, but we as a firm are offended at the assertions that Israel is committing any type of genocide.

“Everyone is entitled to their own views, but you are alleging such anti-Israel views that we as a firm with Jewish roots and many Jewish partners are not prepared to work with someone who holds these views.”

Lawyers for Weller claim that by ending their services, the firm unlawfully discriminated against the singer’s protected philosophical beliefs including that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and that Palestine should be recognised as a nation state.

open image in gallery Paul Weller said the situation in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe ( PA )

Weller said: “I’ve always spoken out against injustice, whether it’s apartheid, ethnic cleansing, or genocide. What’s happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.

“I believe they have the right to self-determination, dignity, and protection under international law, and I believe Israel is committing genocide against them. That must be called out.

“Silencing those who speak this truth is not just censorship – it’s complicity.

“I’m taking legal action not just for myself, but to help ensure that others are not similarly punished for expressing their beliefs about the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Weller will donate any damages he receives to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, the legal letter also states.

Cormac McDonough, a lawyer at Hodge Jones and Allen, representing Weller, said that his case “reflects a wider pattern of attempts to silence artists and public figures who speak out in support of Palestinian rights”.

Mr McDonough added: “Within the music industry especially, we are seeing increasing efforts to marginalise those who express solidarity with the people of Gaza.”

Harris and Trotter have been contacted for comment.