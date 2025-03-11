Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan died from cocktail of drugs, coroner told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollyoaks and reality TV star Paul Danan died from a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin, a coroner has heard.

The actor, 46, played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

An inquest into Danan’s death was opened and adjourned before Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, at Avon Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Danan was pronounced dead at his home in Brislington, Bristol, at 5.20pm on January 15.

His body was identified at the scene by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

Ms Camp said: “The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.”

The court heard that the provisional cause of Danan’s death is combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

Ms Camp added: “I understand there are no family concerns.”

Statements will be taken from Danan’s GP, family, police, the ambulance service and inquiries are ongoing with Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP), she said.

Ms Camp said: “No note was left.”

The coroner set a provisional date of May 28 for Danan’s full inquest hearing.

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.

The inquest heard he was an actor and had been born on July 2 1978 in Leytonstone, east London.

He was living at Long Fox Manor on the Bath Road in Brislington at the time of his death.

Danan appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island as a contestant in 2005 and 2006 but did not win either series.

He also featured in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan in which he, former Westlife bodyguard and Celebrity Love Island winner Fran Cosgrave, and Calum Best travelled across the US.

Best, the son of footballer George Best, took part in Celebrity Love Island and a reality travel programme with Danan, and described him as one of the “funniest, kindest, and most authentic people I’ve known”.

In an Instagram post after Danan’s death, he said: “Life wasn’t always easy for him, but he faced it with such heart and courage, and that inspired so many of us.

“We shared many laughs, chats, and unforgettable moments. My heart goes out to his loved ones right now. Rest easy, brother.”

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney also paid tribute, saying on Instagram story that Danan “had a heart of gold”.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, when he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a “second chance” at his career.

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

A statement on X from the Hollyoaks account said: “Paul brought to life Sol’s journey from teenage tearaway to leading man with such charm and heart that no matter what trouble Sol was in, you were always on his side.

“It is a testament to Paul that his character is held with such great affection.”

In 2020 he started a drama workshop, Morning After Drama, which grew from online sessions during the pandemic to workshops in London, Oxford and the South West.

His other appearances included on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

Danan discussed his substance abuse and recovery on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, which he said began when he was a teenager.

He said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery”.

In 2010 he pleaded guilty to drugs and public order offences, and was fined £350 and referred to a drugs agency for support by Stevenage Magistrates’ Court.

A statement from Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”