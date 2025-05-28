Coroner delivers ruling in inquest into Paul Danan’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan was found dead on his sofa inside his Bristol home after taking a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The actor, 46, played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

The actor was found unresponsive by his friends while he was sat on the sofa in front of the television at his home in Brislington, Bristol, on January 15 this year.

Emergency services attended the scene and confirmed that he had died. His body was identified there by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

A postmortem examination concluded that his death was due to the combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

At an inquest at Avon Coroner’s Court in Flax Bourton on Wednesday, Assistant Coroner Deborah Rookes gave a conclusion of death as misadventure.

open image in gallery Paul Danan with host Emma Willis (right) as he is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house ( PA )

Paul’s mother, Beverley Danan, shared a glowing tribute to the reality TV star at his inquest. She said: “Paul helped so many people from all walks of life but just couldn’t help himself in the same way.

“His smiling face and love of life will always be remembered.”

Ms Rookes concluded that Danan had died from the combined effects of prescribed and illicit drugs. She told the hearing there was no evidence that Danan, who suffered an accidental overdose in May 2024, had intended to take his own life.

A previous hearing was told that no note was left by Danan.

Ms Rookes said: “Paul Danan was clearly much loved and is very much missed.

“Mr Danan had a long history of drug misuse and struggles with his mental health. His death was caused by a combination of drugs, both prescription and illicit.

“Paul had struggled with his mental health for many years. He had taken an overdose in May 2024 but he was adamant that this was accidental and he didn’t have any intention to end his life.

“Although he had occasional suicidal thoughts, he didn’t have any active plans. I don’t have any evidence before me that Paul intended to take his own life at this time.

“Therefore, the conclusion is misadventure.”

open image in gallery Paul’s mother, Beverley Danan, shared a glowing tribute to the reality TV star, stating: “His smiling face and love of life will always be remembered” ( Getty Images )

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

The actor had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover. Danan discussed his substance abuse and recovery on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, which the actor said he had to “work hard at it every day to keep in recovery”.

Danan appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island as a contestant in 2005 and 2006 but did not win either series. His other appearances included on E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

He also featured in the 2006 ITV2 reality show Calum, Fran And Dangerous Danan in which he, former Westlife bodyguard and Celebrity Love Island winner Fran Cosgrave, and Calum Best travelled across the US.

Best, the son of footballer George Best, took part in Celebrity Love Island and a reality travel programme with Danan, and described him as one of the “funniest, kindest, and most authentic people I’ve known”.

In an Instagram post after Danan’s death, he said: “Life wasn’t always easy for him, but he faced it with such heart and courage, and that inspired so many of us.

“We shared many laughs, chats, and unforgettable moments. My heart goes out to his loved ones right now. Rest easy, brother.”

A statement from Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”