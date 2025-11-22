Paul Costelloe death: Princess Diana’s former personal designer dies, aged 80

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Costelloe, the acclaimed fashion designer renowned for dressing Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 80.

His label confirmed his passing, stating he was surrounded by his family in London.

A statement from his eponymous fashion brand confirmed the news, revealing he passed away peacefully after a short illness.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Costelloe following a short illness. He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this time."

open image in gallery Costelloe celebrates at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection show, on the first day of the London Fashion Week in London, on September 16, 2011 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Costelloe’s most prominent association was with Diana, Princess of Wales, for whom he served as personal designer from 1983 until her death in 1997.

While he primarily crafted formal attire for the Princess, one of his designs, a chiffon skirt that became subtly transparent when backlit, notably sparked controversy.

Born in Dublin in 1945, Costelloe embarked on his illustrious career at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris, before honing his skills as a design assistant to Jacques Esterel.

His international journey continued in Milan, where he supported Marks and Spencer’s unsuccessful foray into the Italian market, before designing for the luxury department store La Rinascente. He later moved to the US, working for Anne Fogarty in New York before establishing his own successful label, Paul Costelloe Collections.

His brand, which continues to thrive today, encompasses a wide array of collections including womenswear, menswear, bags, accessories, homeware, jewellery, eyewear, and children’s occasionwear.

open image in gallery Costelloe died after a short illness, his label confirmed ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

Beyond high fashion, Costelloe also developed a successful niche in corporate wear concepts, designing for major multi-nationals and sports teams such as British Airways, Delta Airlines, and the Irish Olympic Team.

Just this year, his brand showcased its ‘Boulevard Of Dreams’ collection at London Fashion Week, an ode to 1960s Beverly Hills that epitomised his four decades of work.

He remained at the helm of his company’s design team until his passing. His significant contributions to fashion were also recognised in 2010 when he was featured on a set of Irish postage stamps alongside other notable designers, and in 2013, he served as a celebrity guest judge on RTE Television’s Craft Master show.

open image in gallery Some of Costelloe’s creations were seen recently at London Fashion Week (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Paul Costelloe leaves behind a remarkable legacy, marked by his distinctive designs, international influence, and enduring impact on both high fashion and popular culture.