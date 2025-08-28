New Scottish Green leadership team to be announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Greens will announce the result of its leadership election on Friday.

Current co-leader Lorna Slater, MSPs Gillian Mackay and Ross Greer and activist Dominic Ashmole are seeking to form the new co-leadership team, with the result to be announced at an event in Edinburgh.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie – who has been one of the party’s leaders since 2008 – announced earlier this year he would stand down from the role but continue to be an MSP.

Among the policy pledges outlined by the candidates is universal free bus travel, which was proposed by Mr Greer – who has widely been seen as a contender for the leadership since he was elected to Holyrood at the age of 21.

Ms Mackay – who shepherded landmark legislation placing buffer zones outside abortion clinics through Holyrood – said she believed she can “take the party further and deliver great election results”.

Ms Slater – one of the two only Green members in the UK to serve as a government minister as a result of the Bute House Agreement – said the party went from “being a small but effective party to being a significant force in Scottish politics” as she pledged to go further to “build a fairer, more progressive and greener country”.

Mr Ashmole – who has stood for the party at numerous elections but does not hold elected office – said his pitch to members is to put climate change front and centre, urging Scots to ” prepare for the worst, strive for the best — and protect what we love”.

Whichever pair wins the final ballot, the leadership team will likely be the ones to lead the party into the 2026 Holyrood election with a view to increasing their MSP cohort from the seven won in 2021.

In a statement released this week, Mr Harvie urged party members to back whoever wins on Friday.

“With a new leadership team taking office on Friday it will be the start of a new chapter for our party. Regardless of who wins, my role will be changing and I’m looking forward to being a loyal lieutenant for whoever they are,” he said.

“The polls look very positive for our prospects to elect a record number of Greens MSPs in 2026 and if the party works hard and supports the new leadership team, we can continue to change Scotland for the better.

“Green ideas are more necessary than ever. Our world is on fire, our economic system is broken and the far right are on the rise.

“Green voices are absolutely vital if we are to protect people and planet, and secure a fairer, greener and better future.”

The Green Party of England and Wales is also going through its own leadership election, with polls in that contest due to close on Saturday.