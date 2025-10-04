Dominic Monaghan hails ‘one-off’ Patricia Routledge after death aged 96

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Dominic Monaghan has paid tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge hailing her as a “one-off” following her death aged 96.

The 48-year-old starred alongside the actress in BBC crime drama series Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, where Dame Patricia donned the guise of a woman who decides life begins at 60 as she becomes a private eye, while Monaghan played her sidekick Geoffrey.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said of the star: “She was an extremely individual, sharp, incredible personality, kind of a one-off, really.

“You don’t tend to meet too many people with that type of personality, not only on screen, but off screen, extremely talented.

“By the time I met her, she was in her late 60s, and I think was probably quite happy to pass over some of the things that she had learned about acting, things that I’ve probably taken for the rest of my career and then some more intimate, kind of tender moments that we shared.

“She was telling me, when I saw her a few months ago, that she remembered us both watching a lamb being born in the Peak District one afternoon when we were in between shooting.

“So I think when you worked with someone for four years, there’s a lot of experiences that you have with each other, but as a person, you know, very individual, and as an actor, extremely talented.”

Dame Patricia had first played Hetty on BBC Radio 4, when she read Missing Persons by David Cook on Book At Bedtime, with the BBC series co-written by Cook and John Bowen.

Monaghan also spoke about meeting her for lunch in London earlier this year, which he said he was “reliably informed that it was probably the last kind of outing she took” and added that Dame Patricia was “still able to have a glass of champagne” and that they still made “each other smile”.

He added: “We had lunch in London, and she wasn’t well, she wasn’t a well woman, it took her a lot of effort to get there, and she was still asking about my parents, asking about my family, asking about my brother, and still happy to kind of give advice and laugh.”

She was best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, playing the hilariously snobbish character in the early 1990s, but she also had a prolific career in the theatre.

Written by Roy Clarke, Keeping Up Appearances also starred Clive Swift as Hyacinth’s long-suffering husband Richard in the series, which ran from 1990 to 1995 and also became popular in the US.

Dame Patricia’s death was confirmed by her agent on Friday, who said she “died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love”.

The statement continued: “Even at 96-years-old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

The BBC’s director of comedy, Jon Petrie, said in a tribute that Dame Patricia was an actor of “remarkable range”, adding: “But her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy.

“She took a character on the page and gave her such truth, precision and warmth that Hyacinth became part of the national conversation; instantly recognisable, endlessly quotable, and loved around the world.

“Whatever she did, she brought impeccable craft and in doing so inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences.

“Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration.”

In 2016, the BBC aired a Keeping Up Appearances prequel, which was a one-off episode set before Hyacinth married Richard and became a suburban snob.

Actress Kerry Howard played the part, which saw her as a young woman living in poverty in a gloomy house in the 1950s with her drunken father and three sisters.

Paying tribute to Dame Patricia, Howard, 43, described her as “my first drama teacher” despite the fact “we never ever actually met”.

She said: “A wonderful clown has left this world, but I’d like to think her energy and gifts go beyond the grave.

“She will be remembered forever. My heart is broken for her family.”

Theatres across London’s West End and around the UK will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday October 7, in remembrance of the renowned star.

Dame Patricia won an Olivier Award for her role as the Old Lady in Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide in 1988, a Tony Award for her part as Alice Challice in Darling Of The Day in 1968, and worked in a number of productions across six decades.

One of Dame Patricia’s notable film roles saw her star opposite Sidney Poitier in 1967’s To Sir, With Love.