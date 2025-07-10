Cancer patients still facing ‘dangerous treatment delays’, experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cancer patients in England are still facing “dangerous treatment delays” on the NHS, experts have warned.

It comes as new figures show the proportion of patients who had cancer diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days has declined for the third consecutive month, while those waiting no longer than 62 days for their first treatment also fell.

Monthly data published by the NHS shows 74.8% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in May, down from 76.7% in April and the third monthly fall in a row.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 80%.

Elsewhere, the proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days in May from an urgent suspected cancer referral, or consultant upgrade, to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 67.8%, down from 69.9% in April.

The target to reach 75% is also March 2026.

Professor Pat Price, oncologist and chairwoman of Radiotherapy UK, said: “Today’s cancer waiting times show yet another missed opportunity to put a stop to dangerous treatment delays.

“Patients should not be kept on the edge of their seats waiting for the chance to access the life-saving treatment they need.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that these delays have become normalised.”

Kate Seymour, head of external affairs at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Behind these delays in cancer diagnosis are thousands of people hoping for clarity, support and the chance to move forward.

“Right now, many people are experiencing differences in care depending on who they are or where they live, which is completely unacceptable.

“Everyone facing cancer deserves the very best care, as quickly as possible, no matter their postcode, background, or circumstances.

Ms Seymour added that the upcoming National Cancer Plan for England “is a real chance to make things better”.

The Department of Health and Social Care launched a call for evidence to help shape a national cancer plan in February.

The blueprint is expected to be published later this year and will aim to transform cancer care by improving diagnosis, screening and treatment, as well as bolstering research and looking at ways to help prevent the disease.