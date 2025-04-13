Israel’s latest strike on Gaza hospital is ‘appalling’, says Archbishop of York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York has condemned Israel’s “appalling” latest strike on a hospital in Gaza, which left a girl dead.

The pre-dawn strike on Palm Sunday hit Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital – the only Christian unit in Gaza.

Patients were forced to evacuate and a girl died as people fled because medical staff were unable to provide her urgent care, Gaza’s ministry of health reported.

Israel gave an immediate evacuation order 20 minutes before it attacked, according to the Diocese of Jerusalem (DoJ), which runs the hospital.

The country is intensifying its attacks across the Gaza Strip and the DoJ said this is the fifth time the hospital has been bombed since the start of the war in 2023.

Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week, the most sacred week of the Christian year.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said in a statement on Sunday: “The Anglican-run Ahli Hospital in Gaza is a place of healing and care for Palestinians living through unimaginable suffering.

“In unbearable conditions, its heroic doctors and nurses have cared for civilians who have endured 18 months of devastating violence.

“For the only Christian hospital in Gaza to be attacked on Palm Sunday is especially appalling.

“I share in the grief of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Jerusalem.”

He said he was praying for the hospital’s staff and patients, and the family of the girl “who tragically died during the evacuation”.

“At the start of Holy Week, I join the cries of Christians around the world for an end to this violence – and for justice, security, dignity and peace for Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

Israel claimed it struck a command and control centre used by Hamas at the hospital to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

It said that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm, including issuing warnings and using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

In a statement, Hamas denied the allegations that the hospital was used by militants and called for an independent international investigation.

Hours after the attack, Israel killed six brothers including one who was 10 years old in a strike on a car.

The brothers’ father, Ibrahim Abu Mahadi, said his sons worked for a charity that distributes food to Palestinians in Gaza. “For what sin were they killed?” he asked.

The DoJ also criticised the Al-Ahli Hospital attack as appalling and called “upon all governments and people of goodwill to intervene to stop all kinds of attacks on medical and humanitarian institutions”.

It said two missile attacks demolished the two-storey genetic laboratory and damaged the pharmacy and the emergency department.

Surrounding buildings including the church of St Philip’s were also damaged, it added.

It shared images of the church that appear to show crumbled buildings, rubble in the street and debris scattered inside.

“A mere 20 minutes prior to the attack, the Israeli army ordered all patients, employees and displaced people to immediately evacuate the hospital premises prior to its bombing,” the DoJ added.

“We thank God that there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the bombing.”

A child who had previously suffered a head injury died “as a result of the rushed evacuation process”, it said, adding: “We pray and call for the end of this horrific war and the suffering of so many.”