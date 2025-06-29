Patients with common eye condition face sight loss due to care delays – charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients with a common eye condition risk losing their sight permanently due to delays in care, experts have warned.

The Association of Optometrists (AOP) said the current approach to glaucoma in England is “failing the public”.

It comes as a survey by the organisation found more than half of high street optometrists have witnessed patients going blind from the condition because of late detection or delays in treatment.

Glaucoma affects about 700,000 people in the UK.

It is caused by fluid building up in the front part of the eye, leading to the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becoming damaged.

The condition does not usually cause any symptoms to begin with and can develop slowly over many years.

A report by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists suggests cases could rise by 22% by 2035.

AOP chief executive Adam Sampson said: “The current approach to glaucoma in England is failing the public.

“Each year, people are faced with the reality of permanent sight loss as a direct result of delays to care and inconsistencies in eye care provision.

“But glaucoma services led by optometrists show that it does not need to be this way.”

According to the AOP, reforms in Wales in 2022 mean optometrists can offer glaucoma services on the high street, with schemes also running in Scotland and in some areas of England.

It is now calling for the Government to commit to a national glaucoma pathway for England, working with high street opticians to ensure patients have equal access to treatment.

An AOP survey of 915 optometrists found 54% had witnessed a patient with glaucoma permanently losing their sight in the last year.

The poll also found more than six in 10 optometrists believe most of their patients are unaware of the condition or its risk factors, which include age, ethnicity and some medical conditions like diabetes.

Mr Sampson added: “The research we have conducted reveals a national glaucoma pathway in England could free up 300,000 hospital eye appointments and save the NHS over £12m every year.

“We are calling on the Government to act now to overhaul health in England.

“We must ensure high street optometrists can protect the public by detecting, monitoring and treating glaucoma, and ease the burden on hospital eye services.”

Matt Weale was diagnosed with glaucoma after a routine eye test in 2021 revealed dangerously high pressure in his left eye.

The 54-year-old said: “By the time I was finally offered a follow-up appointment, my vision had already started to deteriorate.

“I felt like I was falling through the cracks, and it was terrifying – not knowing if I was going to lose my sight because the system was too stretched to see me.

“If I hadn’t been able to pay for private care, I truly believe I would have gone blind in my left eye. I lost confidence, I had to give up my job, the things I loved – like playing football and performing.”