Hospital pays out compensation after infection outbreak linked to water supply

A hospital trust has paid out compensation in the case of nine patients following an outbreak of a bacterial infection linked to its water supply.

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell said three patients died, and specified two of these cases as being a result of complications linked to the outbreak at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

They said that six further patients suffered serious complications which continue to affect them following the outbreak of Mycobacterium abscessus (M.abscessus).

A “six-figure settlement package” was agreed in connection with the nine cases, Irwin Mitchell said.

They said the patients received confirmed diagnoses of the bacterial infection from the water supply following admissions to the specialist transplant hospital between July 2019 and August 2022.

Families instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell and out of court settlements were secured following a civil claim, pursued as a group action.

The Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, denied liability.

Lawyer Jatinder Paul, of Irwin Mitchell, said: “Patients were admitted to this world-renowned hospital to undergo transplant surgery or seek treatment for serious lung conditions in the hope of a better life.

“While the surgical care itself hasn’t been an issue, the events that unfolded have been devastating for them and their families.

“Although nothing can truly compensate for what our clients have endured, we’re pleased that these settlements offer some form of closure and will give the families access to the specialist support they require.

“M.abscessus is an incredibly serious bacterial infection, especially to those who are vulnerable and immunosuppressed, such as lung transplant patients.

“Large public buildings with complex water systems – such as hospitals – can be at an increased risk of waterborne contamination.

“While the Trust identified areas for future action in its internal investigation report, we urge it to ensure the highest public health standards are upheld at all times to reduce the risk of a similar outbreak.”

Inquests were held in 2022 into the deaths of double lung transplant patients Karen Starling and Anne Martinez, who both died at the hospital.

Mrs Starling, 54, of Ipswich, Suffolk, died on February 7 2020, and 65-year-old teacher Mrs Martinez, of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, died on December 17 2020.

Keith Morton, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, found that Mrs Starling and Mrs Martinez’s M. abscessus were a hospital-acquired infection.

In a joint statement, Mrs Martinez’s sons Tony, 43, and Andrew 38, said: “We hoped that when mum underwent her transplant it would be the start of a brighter future.

“Even six years on from mum’s transplant, it’s difficult to comprehend the events that unfolded.”

Mrs Starling’s husband Derek, said: “Losing Karen in such circumstances is something our family will never truly come to terms with.

“The pain of losing her is still as raw now as it was the day she died.”

Eilish Midlane, chief executive at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We acknowledge agreement of this settlement and our thoughts go out to the patients and families involved.

“We recognise this has been possible due to the cooperative approach adopted by all parties, for which we are very grateful.

“Providing safe and compassionate patient care is our top priority and as part of our investigation in 2019, we worked tirelessly to investigate, understand, manage and control the outbreak.

“As acknowledged by Irwin Mitchell, we acted appropriately and complied with all the relevant regulations.

“Lessons have been learnt at a local and national level with regulations revised to seek to avoid a similar occurrence in the UK.

“Clinicians at Royal Papworth Hospital are now at the forefront of research into the disease and we are happy to share our findings and learning with any other organisation that may benefit.”