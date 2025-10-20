DWP to look into stopping benefits for offenders in psychiatric hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is looking into stopping benefits going to offenders in psychiatric hospitals, as the mother of a woman killed by her boyfriend called for “true systematic changes” after meeting ministers.

Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche’s mother and uncle met Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden in parliament on Monday.

They also met Jess Phillips, minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, and victims minister Alex Davies-Jones.

Linda Westcarr called for the Government to “commit to real change”, including preventing killers sent to hospitals from receiving benefits, and to implement Jade’s Law, in which parental responsibility is automatically suspended in cases where an offender has killed a partner or ex-partner with whom they have children.

Gogoa Lois Tape, 28, was was originally accused of murder after strangling 25-year-old Ms Westcarr-Sabaroche in Hackney, east London, in April last year.

But a guilty plea to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility was accepted by prosecutors.

In September he was detained under the Mental Health Act indefinitely by hospital order that said he was an “undiagnosed schizophrenic” at the time of the attack.

Mr McFadden said he wanted to close the loophole that allowed offenders like Tape and Valdo Calocane to claim benefits.

Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, stabbed two teenagers to death and was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Mr McFadden said: “I was very touched to meet Linda and Leon Westcarr, who have shown great bravery and dignity following the terrible loss of Kennedi.

“I have asked officials to come back very quickly on possible changes to the benefits system to stop entitlements for offenders who are detained in psychiatric hospitals.”

Ms Westcarr said the meetings were “a step towards being heard”.

“But my daughter’s killing deserves more than sympathetic words – it demands action.

“True systematic changes, including preventing killers sent to hospitals from receiving benefits, and the implementation of Jade’s Law, are needed to ensure victims are prioritised in the justice system.”

She said she was still waiting to meet Sir Keir Starmer after writing to him more than six weeks ago, and also wanted to meet Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Lammy, to make her case.

“I am publicly calling on Sir Keir Starmer, along with the Lord Chancellor, to meet with me so I can share with them the many failures that have been seen in Kennedi’s case.

“I hope that the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor will be able to meet with me and that they can look me in the eye, and to commit to real change so no other family has to endure what mine has.”